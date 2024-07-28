Global Kosher Food Market Size To Worth USD 73.51 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 6.11%

New York, United States, July 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kosher Food Market Size is to Grow from USD 40.61 Billion in 2023 to USD 73.51 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.11% during the projected period.





Kosher foods are those types of food that adhere to the rules of "kashrut," which are Jewish dietary laws requiring specific treatments. Foods that comply with "halakha," or Jewish law, are called kosher, a term originating from the Ashkenazi pronunciation of the Hebrew word "kashér," meaning "fit." On the other hand, foods that do not conform to Jewish law are referred to as "treif," meaning "torn." The growth of the kosher market is being driven by continual innovation in kosher-certified products, which now include alternative ingredients, flavors, and cuisines that appeal to a wide array of consumer tastes. Companies are developing kosher-certified plant-based meat alternatives to meet the demands of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Additionally, the introduction of kosher-certified exotic spices and globally-inspired dishes is attracting adventurous eaters, expanding the market beyond traditional offerings, and drawing in new consumers. The inclusivity of kosher-certified products, which cater to diverse dietary requirements, is another key growth driver. Kosher options ensure ingredient purity for those with allergies, and the increasing popularity of plant-based diets aligns with kosher principles, further broadening the market. This convergence of dietary needs enhances the appeal of kosher food to a wide range of health-conscious consumers, supporting market expansion. However, the production of kosher-certified food frequently involves higher costs due to strict requirements, resulting in elevated prices that might discourage budget-conscious consumers, thereby limiting market reach.

Global Kosher Food Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pareve, Seafood, Lamb, and Others), By Application (Culinary Products, Snacks and Savory, Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat, Beverages, and Dietary Supplements), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

The pareve segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the kosher food market during the projected period.

Based on the type, the kosher food market is divided into pareve, seafood, lamb, and others. Among these, the pareve segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the kosher food market during the projected period. The popularity of kosher pareve-certified products is on the rise, significantly contributing to segment growth. This trend is fueled by individuals seeking versatile food options that accommodate dietary restrictions. Moreover, the growing demand for high-quality natural food products, including gluten-free options, is anticipated to further increase the demand for kosher foods.

The meat segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the kosher food market during the projected period.

Based on the application, the kosher food market is categorized into culinary products, snacks and savory, bakery and confectionery products, meat, beverages, and dietary supplements. Among these, the meat segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the kosher food market during the projected period. Meat has emerged as a crucial growth driver in the kosher food market due to its cultural, religious, and culinary significance. The meticulous kosher slaughtering process, called shechita, ensures compliance with Jewish dietary laws, enhancing its appeal among observant Jews. Additionally, meat holds a central place in traditional Jewish meals and festivals, sustaining a consistent demand.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the kosher food market during the projected period.

Based on the distribution channel, the kosher food market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, grocery stores, and online stores. Among these, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the kosher food market during the projected period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a crucial role in driving the growth of the kosher food market. Their extensive reach, diverse product offerings, and convenience have significantly improved the accessibility of kosher products to a wider consumer base. With their global presence, these retailers ensure that kosher products are available in both local and international markets, meeting the needs of Jewish communities around the world.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the kosher food market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the kosher food market over the forecast period. North America is a key driver of market growth, bolstered by its diverse population, including a substantial Jewish community that sustains the demand for kosher food, reflecting both dietary and cultural preferences. The widespread availability of kosher-certified products in mainstream supermarkets and specialty stores across the continent has improved accessibility for both Jewish and non-Jewish consumers, broadening the market's reach. Furthermore, the proactive efforts of food manufacturers and producers to obtain kosher certifications are positively influencing the outlook of the kosher food market in the region.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the kosher food market during the projected period. In the Asia-Pacific region, significant growth in the demand for a diverse range of kosher food and products that comply with kashrut law is anticipated in the foreseeable future. This growth is notably driven by the increasing presence of millennials, who are embracing kosher cuisine due to its perceived health benefits, ethical considerations, and alignment with their culinary preferences. As this demographic expands, their interest in kosher foods presents promising opportunities for market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the kosher food market are Nestlé S.A, ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tyson Foods, Inc., Mars, Incorporated, Unilever PLC, Hormel Foods Corporation, The Hershey Company, Coca-Cola Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Danone S.A., Manischewitz Company, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Eden Foods, Inc., Kosher Valley, LLC, Kayco, Others.

Key Market Developments

In March 2022, Prairie Street Prime now offers kosher meat delivery, expanding its service beyond areas such as Palm Beach, New York City, and Beverly Hills, California, where it already delivers premium kosher beef.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global kosher food market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Kosher Food Market, By Type

Pareve

Seafood

Lamb

Others

Global Kosher Food Market, By Application

Culinary Products

Snacks and Savory

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Meat

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Global Kosher Food Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Global Kosher Food Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



