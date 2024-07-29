Global Digital Battlefield Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $165 Billion by 2030 - Integration of AI and IoT Expands Capabilities

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Battlefield - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Digital Battlefield is estimated at US$55.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$165.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The digital battlefield offers numerous strategic advantages, including enhanced situational awareness, improved communication channels, and faster decision-making capabilities, all of which significantly increase the lethality and survivability of forces. Advanced training techniques, such as virtual and augmented reality, are also supported within this framework, preparing soldiers for a diverse range of combat scenarios and enabling continuous learning and adaptation.

Additionally, the integration of digital technologies such as UAVs, sensors, and advanced communication systems provides comprehensive surveillance capabilities that bolster situational awareness. The network-centric nature of modern digital battlefields ensures that all elements of military operations are interconnected, enhancing collaborative tactics and strategic coordination.

This holistic approach not only optimizes resource utilization and operational costs but also ensures that military forces are agile, responsive, and effective against both traditional and asymmetric threats.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Digital Battlefield Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$88.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.7%. The Digital Battlefield Software segment is also set to grow at 19.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $14.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.9% CAGR to reach $24.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbus Defence and Space - Intelligence, Atos SE, BAE Systems PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $165.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of AI and IoT Expands Capabilities in Digital Battlefield Systems

Military Strategy Skews Towards Increasing Use of Autonomous Weapon Systems

Enhanced Virtual Training Systems Generate Demand for Advanced Simulation Technologies

Satellite Communication Enhancements & Next-Generation Wireless Technologies Expand Addressable Market in Combat Scenarios

Increased Government Spending in Defense Innovation Spurs Growth in the Market

Growing Threat of Cyber Warfare Accelerates Investment in Secure Communication Systems

Drone Warfare and Its Impact on Future Combat Scenarios

Development of Wearable Combat Technology Enhances Soldier Performance

Integration of Blockchain for Secure Military Logistics and Supply Chain Management

AI-Enabled Predictive Maintenance Drives Adoption in Military Vehicles and Equipment

Data Privacy Issues Plague Military Communications Systems

