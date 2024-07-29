Mastering E-Commerce: Retailers and Brands Must Sharpen their E-commerce Strategies to Drive Growth

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering E-Commerce: Leveraging Category Nuances to Unlock Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
E-commerce growth rates have slowed from historic pandemic-related highs, meaning it is no longer a rising tide for all categories and brands. While vast potential exists, with e-commerce expected to account for half of retail's growth over the next five years, retailers and brands need to get savvier as they search for new online opportunities. This briefing explores opportunities and challenges across four key areas: beauty and personal care, consumer health, food and soft drinks.
Key findings
Beauty and personal care e-commerce boosted by the rise of personalisation
Beauty and personal care stands out as having the third highest e-commerce penetration rate among fast-moving consumer goods. Brands that have not yet leveraged a degree of personalisation online or mobile devices risk losing share in this space, since personalisation helps overcome uncertainties in product trial.
Consumer health e-commerce complicated by regulatory environments
While the online market for consumer health continues to benefit from wider development of the e-commerce channel, local regulations still play a significant role in determining industry penetration by country. The markets with looser restrictions on the sale and delivery of health products will continue to lead the global marketplace over the near term.
Food e-commerce benefits from inflationary environment
Consumers remain hyper vigilant for good deals and ways to push their shopping bills back towards the halcyon days of 2019 prices. Online food retail, which offers opportunities to reduce spending on food, will triumph in this pricing environment.
Higher pricing and functional formats fuel e-commerce growth for soft drinks
Although e-commerce represents only a fraction of total soft drinks sales volume, the channel has performed strongly, despite significant cost-of-living challenges. Higher pricing and optimised price-pack architecture have been particularly prominent for online products. Premium categories, like sports and energy drinks, have also thrived with their online-friendly powder mix format.
The Mastering E-Commerce: Leveraging Category Nuances to Unlock Growth global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Company Coverage:
- Amazon
- Cigna
- HelloFresh
- Little Spoon
- Naver
- Perfumerica
- Raia Drogasil
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Key findings
- E-commerce opportunities
- Retailers and brands must sharpen their e-commerce strategies to drive growth
- Uncovering e-commerce opportunities across categories will require different playbooks
Beauty and Personal Care: Personalisation Boosts E-Commerce
- Beauty e-commerce continues to be boosted by personalisation efforts
- Mexico-based Perfumerica grows market share through online sales and personalisation
- Beauty and personal care should continue to leverage personalisation to grow e-commerce
Consumer health: Regulation complicates online uptake
- Consumer health products sold online differ starkly by country, due to regulations
- Amazon remains the clear leader in consumer health e-commerce
- Naver finds success with popular brand stores, frictionless payment and livestreaming
- Raia Drogasil dramatically expands by offering consumers a comprehensive health platform
- Regulations will guide e-commerce penetration, but opportunities exist to push growth
Food: high inflation boosts online value growth
- Inflation pushes value sales even higher following pandemic-related surge
- Staple foods and dairy record the highest sales, with inflation key
- US-based Little Spoon builds on DTC success by adding food for 4-7 year-olds
- Snacks, and cooking ingredients and meals also grow as prices rise
- HelloFresh deal with Cigna increases incentive to turn online
- Reputation as a place to save money will continue to boost online channel
Soft drinks: Higher pricing and functional formats fuel e-commerce growth
- Surging global soft drinks e-commerce value sales in 2023, driven by higher US prices
- Price rises, package mix and premium category preferences drive value performance
- Multipack options online are shrinking in size, further driving RSP per litre
- Advanced hydration and powder mix format grow across global drinks e-commerce
- Drinks via e-commerce is hard to scale, but format, function and loyalty are key
Conclusion
- Recommendations for growth
- Evolution of e-commerce
- Questions we are asking
