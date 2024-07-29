Global Freight Forwarding Industry Report 2024, with Extensive Analysis of the State of Logistics Survey 2024 - Air & Sea Freight Forwarding

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Freight Forwarding 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Freight Forwarding 2024 Report shows the global freight forwarding market continues to normalise, with demand for air and sea freight forwarding services remaining soft.

Challenges arising from a global economic downturn, shifts in consumer behaviour, and an oversupply surpassing demand have led the global freight forwarding market to contract by 1.3% in real terms (holding prices and exchange rates constant) in 2023.

Global Freight Forwarding 2024 contains unrivalled insight into the state of the freight forwarding market in 2024 and out to 2028.The report contains bespoke market size, growth rates, 5 year ahead forecasts and analysis of 2024State of Logistics Forwarding survey.

Use the report to keep ahead of market trends, develop your digitisation strategy, and understand the growth trajectory of key markets and potential emerging markets amidst challenging market conditions.

This report contains:

Extensive analysis of the State of Logistics Survey 2024 - Air & Sea Freight Forwarding

Evaluation of Asset Light Freight Forwarding Technology

The structure of the semiconductor supply chain and its logistics

Global freight forwarding market size & forecasting 2023-2028 - split by region, air & sea freight

Competitive landscape analysis - comparison of global forwarders

In depth global freight forwarding provider profiles covering volumes, strategic outlook, finances and technologies

Key Questions:

How are regional markets performing in 2024?

Which regions will grow the fastest out to 2028?

What are the three most important challenges currently affecting the global freight forwarding industry?

How is semiconductor demand impacting air freight growth?

Will a return to normal market conditions result in the withdrawal of some freighter capacity?

Who are the top 20 freight forwarders by market share and revenues?

Will conventional freight forwarders lose volume share to other parties?

Key Findings:

Global market contracted 1.3% in 2023 and will expand slightly in 2024.

Data shows that the total the global freight forwarding market will see a real CAGR of 3.3% over the five years to 2028.

91% of freight forwarders are experiencing increased pressure on margins.

Profits and revenues fall 'back-to-earth' in 2023 as market returns to 'normal'.

Asia Pacific experienced the third-largest market contraction compared to other regions, but remains the largest region.

All of the top 20 forwarders saw revenue declines in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1. State of Logistics Survey 2024 - Air and Sea Freight Forwarding

1.1 Trade Lane Prospects

1.2 Air and Sea Freight Volumes

1.3 Volume recovery

1.4 Vertical opportunities in air and sea freight

1.5 Investment focus areas

1.6 Challenges

1.7 Digital freight platforms

1.8 Technology

1.9 Price war in ocean freight?

1.10 ETS

1.11 Modal Shift

2. Asset Light Freight Forwarding Technology



3. The structure of the semiconductor supply chain and its logistics

3.1 Growth

3.2 Semiconductor 'inbound' supply chain

3.3 Semiconductor production in the US and the 'Chips Act'

3.4 Semiconductor production in Europe

3.5 Logistics in the semiconductor supply chain

3.6 Trade Patterns

4. Global freight forwarding market size & forecasting 2023-2028

4.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

4.1.1. Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth 2023, 2024 (F) and 2028 (F)

4.2. Overview of regional performance

4.3 High-level market development in the Freight Forwarding Market

4.3.1 Demand & Inventory

4.4 Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth by Region

5. Competitive Landscape - Comparison of Global Freight Forwarders

5.1 Top 20 Global Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares 2023

5.2 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Revenue 2023

5.3 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders by Tonnes

5.4 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by Revenue and Market Shares

5.5 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders by TEUs

5.6 Profit and margins Comparison

5.7 Vertical Sectors Comparison

5.8 Forwarder Service Mix Comparison

5.9 Expansion (M&A) Strategy

5.10 Technology Strategy

5.10.1 Transport Management System (TMS)

5.10.2 Digitalisation

5.11 Freight Forwarding Sustainability Comparison

5.11.1 Comparison of Sustainability Initiatives and Performance

5.11.2 Comparison of Targets

5.11.3 Comparison of Performance

6. GLOBAL FREIGHT FORWARDING PROVIDERS

Bollore Group

DB Schenker

DHL Global Forwarding Freight

DSV Panalpina

Expeditors

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Kintetsu World Express

Nippon Express

Sinotrans

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bjh66

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.