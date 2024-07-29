Elevate Inglewood Partners Selected as Best Value Proposer for the Inglewood Transit Connector Project

CHANTILLY, Va., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company will serve as lead designer and a subconsultant to Elevate Inglewood Partners (“EIP”), a public-private partnership consortium comprised of Plenary Americas US Holdings, Inc. (equity member), Tutor Perini Corporation (lead contractor), Woojin Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (automated transit system operator and supplier) and Alternate Concepts, Inc. (lead operations and maintenance contractor), that has been selected as the Best Value Proposer by the City of Inglewood (the “City”) for the Inglewood Transit Connector (“ITC”) Project.



The project will include the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a 1.6-mile automated people mover that will connect the Metro K Line and Inglewood’s new major employment and destination centers, including the Kia Forum, Sofi Stadium, YouTube Theater, the Intuit Dome, as well as the housing and commercial destinations in the surrounding area.

“We’re excited to work with the City of Inglewood to improve transit reliability, reduce carbon emissions, and relieve traffic congestion while providing efficient passenger transportation,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “The Inglewood Transit Connector will expand transit options not only for residents, but the many employees, visitors and fans from city venues, housing, and commercial centers.”

The City has partnered with LA Metro and the County of Los Angeles to establish the ITC Joint Powers Authority, which will oversee the design, construction, operations and maintenance of the ITC following contract award. EIP and the City are currently in discussions and negotiations regarding the project’s pricing and contractual terms.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/rail-transit/.

