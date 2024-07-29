Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 30 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 3,248,162 of its own shares at the purchase price 48,730,996 ISK. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|22.7.2024
|09:59:50
|275,000
|15.15
|4,166,250
|22.7.2024
|13:30:26
|1,000,000
|15.15
|15,150,000
|23.7.2024
|13:36:38
|73,162
|15.10
|1,104,746
|24.7.2024
|15:00:18
|1,900,000
|14.90
|28,310,000
|Total
|3,248,162
|48,730,996
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.
Kvika held 8,000,000 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 11,248,162 shares under the buyback programme. which corresponds to 0.238% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 167,780,996 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1.000.000.000 ISK.
The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is