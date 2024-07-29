Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 30 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 3,248,162 of its own shares at the purchase price 48,730,996 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 22.7.2024 09:59:50 275,000 15.15 4,166,250 22.7.2024 13:30:26 1,000,000 15.15 15,150,000 23.7.2024 13:36:38 73,162 15.10 1,104,746 24.7.2024 15:00:18 1,900,000 14.90 28,310,000 Total 3,248,162 48,730,996

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme. announced on 4 July 2024 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika held 8,000,000 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has thus purchased a total of 11,248,162 shares under the buyback programme. which corresponds to 0.238% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 167,780,996 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 1.000.000.000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 4 July 2024 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2025. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is