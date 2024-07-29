Bitget Lists Solana-Based Mongy (MONGY) in the Innovation and Memecoin Zone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of Mongy (MONGY) in its Innovation and MEME Zone. This new addition is set to enhance the platform's diverse offerings, providing users with fresh opportunities for engagement and investment.

Mongy (MONGY) deposits are now open. Trading is now live and withdrawals will be available from 1PMUTC, 27th July 2024. The MONGY/USDT spot trading pair are now accessible on the platform.

MONGY serves as a meme and ecosystem coin, driving an array of entertainment products. The central character, Mongy, is a cat-monkey on a mission to the Bune galaxy, seeking bananas to save humanity. This unique narrative underpins the coin’s appeal and aims to attract a broad audience, blending entertainment with financial innovation. The listing of Mongy (MONGY) showcases Bitget's efforts in expanding its listing tokens with trending and engaging assets, reflecting the evolving interests and preferences of its user base.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

Recently, Bitget's Innovation Zone listed Solana-based tokens such as Samoyedcoin (SAMO), JITO (JTO), Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) and TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK). Bitget continues to innovate with the launch of two new initial token listing products, PoolX and Pre-market. PoolX introduced a new staking platform allowing users to earn tokens by staking BGB and USDT, while Pre-market enabled trading for tokens not yet officially listed on major exchanges. These products saw the launch of a combined total of 100+ projects, providing more high-potential offerings and attracting significant user participation.

For more information on buying MONGY tokens, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

