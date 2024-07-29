Over 128 million contacts in the first year of Choose the European Friendship and the production of Piadina Romagnola PGI continues to grow

RIMINI, Italy, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first year of the ‘Choose the European Friendship’ campaign, a project co-funded by the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI and the European Union, has recorded extraordinary results, reaching over 128 million contacts and contributing to the growth of Piadina Romagnola PGI production (+3.32% in the last year). The project represents a unique opportunity to strengthen the presence of Piadina Romagnola PGI on the Italian and German markets, and to promote the values of quality and tradition that it embodies.



A key pillar of the campaign was the involvement of the media. Over 10,000 journalists were contacted between Italy and Germany, guaranteeing extensive media coverage. In Italy, publications in the main food and lifestyle magazines generated 24 million contacts, while in Germany a further 16 million were reached, confirming the strong interest and appreciation for Piadina Romagnola PGI in both countries. Influencer engagement campaigns further amplified the visibility of the Piadina Romagnola PGI, with over 3 million impressions collected through collaborations with leading influencers.

Advertising activities (ADV) were another major driver of campaign visibility. In Italy, the advertising campaign on the Mediaset networks generated an impressive 70 million contacts, reaching a Gross Rating Point (GRP) of 284. In parallel, social campaigns in the two countries generated a total of 15 million contacts, highlighting the effectiveness of digital channels in engaging audiences and a decidedly positive sentiment towards the product.

The crucial point for expansion in the foreign market was the participation in the Anuga 2023 trade fair, held in Cologne from 7 to 11 October. This event saw the participation of over 2,500 trade operators, who were directly involved in tastings and show-cooking, allowing Piadina Romagnola PGI to be appreciated by an international audience of experts and potential business partners.

The results obtained in the first year of the ‘Choose the European Friendship’ campaign demonstrate the growing interest in Piadina Romagnola PGI, which continues to conquer new consumers in Italy and abroad, with a 3.32% increase in production by 2023.

News about the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI

The Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI was set up to promote and valorise Piadina Romagnola or Piada Romagnola, and the variant of Piadina or Piada Romagnola alla Riminese, as well as to enforce the specifications, the reference text to produce Piadina Romagnola PGI that respects the traditional recipe. The Consortium's commitment led to obtaining the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) designation on 24 October 2014. The Consortium currently has 12 companies of different sizes, including artisan, industrial and kiosk companies in the Romagna region. For these companies, the Consortium acts as mediator and representative.

Funded by the European Union. However, the opinions expressed belong to the author(s) alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA).

Neither the European Union nor the granting administration can be held responsible for them.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5da461c3-0c06-4a39-843c-df52fab13a4b



