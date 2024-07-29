On July 29, 2024, Decisions of the general extraordinary meeting of shareholders

| Source: Utenos Trikotazas Utenos Trikotazas

AB „Utenos trikotažas“ (hereinafter, the “Company”) dinary of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders agenda and decisions of the Meeting:

  1. Regarding the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and the approval of the Company’s 4-year restructuring plan project.

It was of The Decided: „To approve the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and to approve the Company’s 4-year restructuring plan project. “

AB Utenos Trikotažas representative Eglė Rakauskaitė,  egle.rakauskaite@ut.lt, tel. +370 6196107


Nomeda Kaučikienė, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas