Steakholder Foods® Foods Announces Submission of Its 2024 UN Global Compact Communication on Progress

Report Details Company’s Dedication to Sustainable Business Practices and Ethical Standards

Rehovot, Israel, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), a leading innovator in alternative proteins production and 3D printing production technologies, proudly announces the submission of its Communication on Progress (CoP) for January-December 2023, to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest initiative for responsible corporate governance. The report highlights the Company’s annual progress on integrating the UNGC’s Ten Principles for responsible business practices and Sustainable Development Goals. This year, the Company has focused on enhancing its sustainability initiatives and reinforcing its role in promoting food security.

Steakholder Foods has been a proud signatory of the UNGC since 2022 and the Company’s 2024 CoP report can be found here.

The UNGC is a voluntary framework for businesses to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles for responsible business practices covering human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. As a signatory, a company must submit a CoP to the UNGC on an annual basis.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods commented: "We are committed to integrating the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles across all aspects of our operations. Our 2024 CoP report showcases our efforts to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals and promote sustainable innovation in the food industry."

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods is at the forefront of transforming the alternative protein industries through its advanced technology. Founded in 2019, Steakholder Foods specializes in developing and selling 3D-printing production machines, supported by proprietary premix blends, formulated from the highest-quality raw ingredients. These innovative tools are designed to help manufacturers of all sizes efficiently produce foods that meet and exceed consumer expectations for taste, texture, and appearance and offer a safe and sustainable alternative to industrialized meat and seafood production.

Steakholder Foods’ expertise in creating alternative proteins products that replicate the complex textures of traditional meats such as beef steaks, white fish, shrimp, and eel. The company is also exploring the integration of cultivated cells, preparing for future advancements in food technology.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements

