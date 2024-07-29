SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

San Diego, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California Bancorp (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company reported net income of $190 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

“Our second quarter of 2024 financial results were impacted by the sale of other real estate owned (“OREO”) properties that sold for $8.3 million, net of selling costs and taxes, resulting in an additional $4.8 million charge to OREO expense in the second quarter,” said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of the Company and the Bank. “However, we did see improvement in several important financial metrics during the second quarter, including our net interest margin, which increased to 3.94% from 3.80% in the first quarter, as the yield on total interest-earning assets of 5.97% increased 18 basis points and the yield on average total loans increased by 19 basis points to 6.21%. I’m also pleased to report that in the second quarter our cost of funds increased only modestly by 4 basis points to 2.21%, after increasing by 22 and 33 basis points in the prior two quarters, respectively.

“As we announced earlier this month, on July 17, 2024, at their respective shareholder meetings, shareholders of Southern California Bancorp and California BanCorp approved the merger of the two companies, and we expect the transaction to close on July 31, 2024. We are excited about the future and building what we believe will be the premier commercial banking franchise headquartered in the state of California.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

1 Reconciliations of non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $190 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Our second quarter results were negatively impacted by $3.4 million of after-tax loss on the sale of other real estate owned, or $0.18 per diluted share, and $412 thousand of after-tax merger expenses, or $0.02 per diluted share. Excluding merger related expenses in connection with the planned merger with California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, the Company would have reported net income (non-GAAP1) of $602 thousand, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP1) for the second quarter was $3.2 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 54.2% from the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $21.0 million, compared with $20.5 million in the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $585 thousand increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $72 thousand increase in total interest expense in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, loan interest income increased $473 thousand, total debt securities income increased $16 thousand, and interest and dividend income from other financial institutions decreased $96 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to a number of factors, including a higher average yield across most interest-earning asset categories and changes in the interest-earning asset mix, partially offset by lower average balances of loans and debt securities. Additionally, the previous quarter included the reversal of a nonaccrual loan’s interest income of $168 thousand for which there was no similar activity in the current quarter. Average total interest-earning assets decreased $26.1 million, the result of a $26.4 million decrease in average total loans, a $6.6 million decrease in average deposits in other financial institutions, and a $3.0 million decrease in average total debt securities, partially offset by a $9.3 million increase in average Fed funds sold/resale agreements and a $679 thousand increase in average restricted stock investments and other bank stock. The increase in interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $393 thousand increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, the result of a $10.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits, coupled with a 9 basis point increase in average interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by a $321 thousand decrease in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, the result of a $23.2 million decrease in average FHLB borrowings in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.94%, compared with 3.80% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily related to an 18 basis point increase in the total interest-earning assets yield, partially offset by a 4 basis point increase in the cost of funds. The yield on total average earning assets in the second quarter of 2024 was 5.97%, compared with 5.79% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 6.21%, an increase of 19 basis points from 6.02% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total loans in the prior quarter included the reversal of nonaccrual loan interest, which decreased the overall loan yield by 4 basis points in the first quarter of 2024. There was no significant reversal of interest income in the second quarter of 2024.

Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.21%, an increase of 4 basis points from 2.17% in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a 9 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits, an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, and a decrease in average noninterest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $3.3 million to $658.0 million and represented 34.1% of total average deposits for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $661.3 million and 34.3%, respectively, in the prior quarter; average interest-bearing deposits increased $10.3 million to $1.27 billion during the second quarter of 2024. The total cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2024 was 2.12%, an increase of 7 basis points from 2.05% in the prior quarter. The cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased due primarily to repricing deposits in the higher interest rate environment and peer bank deposit competition.

Average total borrowings decreased $23.2 million to $45.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease of $23.2 million in average FHLB borrowings during the second quarter of 2024. The average cost of total borrowings was 5.84% for the second quarter of 2024, up from 5.75% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $331 thousand in the prior quarter. The increase was largely related to a charge-off on a loan for a property with the same guarantor as the OREO sold in the second quarter and the downgrade of a construction loan to substandard. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2024 included a $97 thousand reversal of credit provision for unfunded loan commitments primarily due to lower unfunded loan commitments. Total unfunded loan commitments decreased $16.9 million to $371.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $388.4 million at March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses for the loans held for investment in the second quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, an increase of $3.3 million from a reversal of credit losses for the loans held for investment of $314 thousand in the prior quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in net charge-offs, and substandard accruing loans, coupled with changes in the portfolio mix, and a change in the reasonable and supportable forecast, primarily related to the economic outlook for California, partially offset by decreases in special mention loans and loans held for investment. The Company’s management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to increasing interest rates, inflation and the concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it has appropriately provisioned for the current environment.

Noninterest Income

The Company recorded noninterest income of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $244 thousand compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. There was no gain on SBA 7A loan sales in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of $415 thousand on $6.3 million in SBA 7A loan sales in the prior quarter. Noninterest income was also negatively impacted by a $78 thousand decrease in servicing and related income on loans, which was primarily related to accelerated amortization of servicing assets. Other charges and fees increased $223 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to higher income from equity investments.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million, an increase of $4.0 million from total noninterest expense of $15.0 million in the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company sold other real estate owned and recognized a $4.8 million loss. There was no comparable transaction in the first quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $834 thousand during the quarter to $8.8 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily the result of lower incentive accruals and payroll taxes, which are generally higher in the first quarter each year, offset by slightly higher compensation and stock-based compensation. Merger and related expenses in connection with the planned merger with California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce decreased $58 thousand to $491 thousand.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the second quarter of 2024 was 85.7%, compared to 68.4% in the prior quarter. Excluding the loss on sale of OREO, the efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the second quarter of 2024 would have been 64.1%. Excluding the merger and related expenses of $491 thousand, the efficiency ratio (non-GAAP1) for the second quarter of 2024 would have been 83.5%.

Income Tax

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company’s income tax expense was $88 thousand, compared with $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The effective rate was 31.7% for the second quarter of 2024 and 32.0% for the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the impact of the vesting and exercise of equity awards combined with changes in the Company’s stock price over time, and other deferred tax related adjustments.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $2.29 billion, an increase of $4.0 million or 0.2% from March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily related to an $18.2 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, offset by a $13.1 million decrease in other real estate owned (“OREO”), net, a $1.5 million decrease in total loans, including loans held for sale, and a $3.3 million decrease in debt securities available-for-sale.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $1.88 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $5.7 million, compared to March 31, 2024, with second quarter 2024 new originations of $43.3 million and net advances of $28.7 million, offset by payoffs of $76.6 million and the partial charge-off of $1.5 million. Total loans secured by real estate decreased by $6.7 million, with construction and land development loans decreasing by $37.0 million, partially offset by commercial real estate and other loans increasing by $18.3 million, 1-4 family residential loans increasing by $8.0 million and multifamily loans increasing by $4.1 million. Commercial and industrial loans increased by $3.4 million, and consumer loans decreased by $2.4 million. The Company had $7.0 million in SBA 7A loans held for sale at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 million at March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 were $1.94 billion, an increase of $5.3 million from March 31, 2024. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits at June 30, 2024, were $666.6 million, or 34.4% of total deposits, compared with $652.0 million, or 33.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total interest-bearing deposits were $1.27 billion, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, total brokered time deposits were $103.4 million, compared to $113.7 million at March 31, 2024. The Company also offers the Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) product, providing customers with FDIC insurance coverage at ICS network institutions. At June 30, 2024, ICS deposits were $239.8 million, or 12.4% of total deposits, compared to $245.3 million, or 12.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Liquidity

The Company was able to repay a portion of its higher cost FHLB borrowings with the liquidity primarily derived from the increase in total deposits during the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company had overnight FHLB borrowings of $25.0 million, a $2.0 million decrease from March 31, 2024. There were no outstanding Federal Reserve Discount Window borrowings at June 30, 2024 or March 31, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the Company had available borrowing capacity from the FHLB secured line of credit of approximately $377.8 million and available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Discount Window of approximately $139.5 million. The Company also had available borrowing capacity from three unsecured credit lines from correspondent banks of approximately $75.0 million at June 30, 2024, with no outstanding borrowings. Total available borrowing capacity was $592.3 million at June 30, 2024. Additionally, the Company had unpledged liquid securities at fair value of approximately $123.7 million and cash and cash equivalents of $104.7 million at June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets decreased to $4.7 million, or 0.20% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared with $19.3 million, or 0.84% of total assets at March 31, 2024.

The decrease in non-performing assets in the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the sale of $13.1 million of other real estate owned related to the three-property multifamily OREO in Santa Monica, California, that was downgraded in the third quarter of 2023, partially charged off in the fourth quarter of 2023, foreclosed on in the first quarter of 2024 and sold in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease also included a partial charge-off of $1.5 million for a substandard nonaccrual three-year bridge loan collateralized by an 8-unit multifamily apartment building located in Los Angeles, California. The property has one 10% owner and guarantor in common with the three-property multifamily OREO discussed above. Based on the Company’s internal analysis, which included a review of an updated appraisal, the estimated net collateral value was $4.7 million, which was $1.5 million lower than the subject loan’s net carrying value resulting in a partial charge-off in the second quarter of 2024. A court appointed receiver was put in place at the end of March 2024 and the Company foreclosed on the collateral property in July of 2024.

Total non-performing loans decreased to $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared with $6.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2024, was due primarily to the aforementioned partial charge-off of $1.5 million for the substandard nonaccrual three-year bridge multifamily loan in the second quarter of 2024.

Special mention loans decreased by $11.7 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $27.9 million at June 30, 2024, due mostly to a $10.4 million decrease in special mention construction and land development loans, a $3.9 million decrease in special mention 1-4 family residential loans, partially offset by a $437 thousand increase in special mention commercial real estate loans, and $2.2 million increase in special mention commercial and industrial loans. Substandard loans increased by $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024 to $23.1 million at June 30, 2024, due primarily to one construction loan and one 1-4 family residential loan from one relationship totaling $13.3 million that were downgraded to substandard accruing during the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by a partial charge-off of the nonaccrual multifamily loan of $1.5 million.

The Company had no loans over 90 days past due that were accruing interest at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

There were no loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans) at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses, which is comprised of the allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) and reserve for unfunded loan commitments, totaled $24.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $23.2 million at March 31, 2024. The $1.4 million increase in the allowance included a $3.0 million provision for credit losses for the loan portfolio, offset by a $1.5 million partial loan charge-off discussed above, and a $97 thousand reversal of credit provision for unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The ALL was $23.8 million, or 1.27% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared with $22.3 million, or 1.18% at March 31, 2024.

Capital

Tangible book value (non-GAAP1) per common share at June 30, 2024, was $13.71, compared with $13.69 at March 31, 2024. In the second quarter of 2024, tangible book value was primarily impacted by net income, stock-based compensation expense, and an increase in net of tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities. Other comprehensive losses related to unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities increased by $348 thousand to $6.5 million at June 30, 2024, from $6.1 million at March 31, 2024. The increase in the unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities was primarily attributable to factors other than credit related, including increases in market interest rates driven by the Federal Reserve’s policy to fight inflation, and general volatility in credit market conditions. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) as a percent of total tangible assets (non-GAAP1) at June 30, 2024, increased to 11.28% from 11.27% in the prior quarter, and unrealized losses, net of taxes, on available-for-sale debt securities as a percent of tangible common equity (non-GAAP1) at June 30, 2024 increased to 2.6% from 2.4% in the prior quarter.

The Bank’s leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 12.16% and 14.34%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. The Bank elected the three-year phase-in period under the regulatory capital rules, which allow a phase-in of the Day 1 Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) transition adjustment to the regulatory capital at 25% per year over a three-year transition period.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, N.A.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank’s solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to historical information, this release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding expectations, plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, loan recoveries and the proposed merger (the “Merger”) of the Company and California BanCorp (“CBC”), as well as forecasts relating to financial and operating results or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current view about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statement or historical results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include the words or phrases such as “aim,” “can,” “may,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “will likely result,” “continue,” “seek,” “shall,” “possible,” “projection,” “optimistic,” and “outlook,” and variations of these words and similar expressions.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical or expected results include, among others: the risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); changes in real estate markets and general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in the areas in which the Company conducts business; the impact on financial markets from geopolitical conflicts; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; increases in competitive pressures among financial institutions and businesses offering similar products and services; higher than anticipated defaults in the Company’s loan portfolio; changes in management’s estimate of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; the impacts of recent bank failures; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of the Company or CBC to terminate their agreement with respect to the Merger; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or CBC; delays in completing the Merger; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the Merger on a timely basis or at all; the ability to complete the Merger and integration of the Company and CBC successfully; costs being greater than anticipated; cost savings being less than anticipated; the risk that the Merger disrupts the business of the Company, CBC or both; difficulties in retaining senior management, employees or customers; and other factors that may affect the future results of the Company and CBC.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time.

Any forward-looking statement made in this release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to conform such forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its opinions or expectations, except as required by law.

Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) EARNINGS Net interest income $ 21,007 $ 20,494 $ 23,426 $ 41,501 $ 48,318 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses $ 2,893 $ (331 ) $ (15 ) $ 2,562 $ 187 Noninterest income $ 1,169 $ 1,413 $ 1,096 $ 2,582 $ 2,666 Noninterest expense $ 19,005 $ 14,981 $ 14,607 $ 33,986 $ 29,626 Income tax expense $ 88 $ 2,322 $ 3,212 $ 2,410 $ 6,229 Net income $ 190 $ 4,935 $ 6,718 $ 5,125 $ 14,942 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 3,171 $ 6,926 $ 9,915 $ 10,097 $ 21,358 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) $ 3,662 $ 7,475 $ 9,915 $ 11,137 $ 21,358 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.80 Shares outstanding at period end 18,547,352 18,527,178 18,296,365 18,547,352 18,296,365 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.03 % 0.86 % 1.18 % 0.45 % 1.32 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.11 % 0.95 % 1.18 % 0.53 % 1.32 % Return on average common equity 0.26 % 6.85 % 9.93 % 3.53 % 11.29 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 0.82 % 7.61 % 9.93 % 4.19 % 11.29 % Yield on total loans 6.21 % 6.02 % 5.91 % 6.11 % 5.85 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.97 % 5.79 % 5.64 % 5.88 % 5.58 % Cost of deposits 2.12 % 2.05 % 1.29 % 2.08 % 1.05 % Cost of funds 2.21 % 2.17 % 1.38 % 2.19 % 1.13 % Net interest margin 3.94 % 3.80 % 4.36 % 3.87 % 4.54 % Efficiency ratio (1) 85.70 % 68.38 % 59.57 % 77.10 % 58.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 83.49 % 65.88 % 59.57 % 74.74 % 58.11 %





As of June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.28 % 11.27 % 10.73 % Book value (BV) per common share $ 15.81 $ 15.79 $ 15.69 Tangible BV per common share (1) $ 13.71 $ 13.69 $ 13.56 ASSET QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 23,788 $ 22,254 $ 22,569 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments $ 819 $ 916 $ 933 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 24,607 $ 23,170 $ 23,502 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 5.07 x 3.62 x 1.74 x ALL to total loans held for investment 1.27 % 1.18 % 1.15 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.23 % 1.20 % 30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ 19 Over 90 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans $ — $ — $ — Special mention loans $ 27,861 $ 39,591 $ 2,996 Special mention loans to total loans held for investment 1.48 % 2.10 % 0.15 % Substandard loans $ 23,080 $ 11,299 $ 19,502 Substandard loans to total loans held for investment 1.23 % 0.60 % 1.00 % Nonperforming loans $ 4,696 $ 6,153 $ 13,004 Nonperforming loans total loans held for investment 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.66 % Other real estate owned, net $ — $ 13,114 $ — Nonperforming assets $ 4,696 $ 19,267 $ 13,004 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.84 % 0.55 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,884,599 $ 1,886,085 $ 1,964,791 Total assets $ 2,293,693 $ 2,289,715 $ 2,360,252 Deposits $ 1,935,862 $ 1,930,544 $ 1,943,556 Loans to deposits 97.4 % 97.7 % 101.1 % Shareholders’ equity $ 293,219 $ 292,499 $ 288,152



(1) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

At or for the

Three Months Ended At or for the

Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 ($ in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 22,254 $ 22,569 $ 22,391 $ 22,569 $ 17,099 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — — — — 5,027 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,990 (314 ) 120 2,676 398 Charge-offs (1,456 ) (1 ) (9 ) (1,457 ) (36 ) Recoveries — — — — 14 Net charge-offs (1,456 ) (1 ) (9 ) (1,457 ) (22 ) Balance, end of period $ 23,788 $ 22,254 $ 22,502 $ 23,788 $ 22,502 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (2) Balance, beginning of period $ 916 $ 933 $ 1,673 $ 933 $ 1,310 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (1) — — — — 439 Reversal of credit losses (97 ) (17 ) (135 ) (114 ) (211 ) Balance, end of period 819 916 1,538 819 1,538 Allowance for credit losses $ 24,607 $ 23,170 $ 24,040 $ 24,607 $ 24,040 ALL to total loans held for investment 1.27 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.18 % ACL to total loans held for investment 1.31 % 1.23 % 1.26 % 1.31 % 1.26 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (0.31 )% 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.15 )% 0.00 %





(1) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on January 1, 2023. As a result of adopting ASU 2016-13, our methodology to compute our allowance for credit losses is based on a current expected credit loss methodology, rather than the previously applied incurred loss methodology.





(2) Included in “Accrued interest and other liabilities” on the consolidated balance sheet.



Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,153 $ 53,695 $ 33,008 Federal funds sold & interest-bearing balances 75,580 32,847 53,785 Total cash and cash equivalents 104,733 86,542 86,793 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $132,862, $135,673 and $136,366 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 123,653 126,957 130,035 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $48,476, $49,525 and $50,432 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 53,449 53,533 53,616 Loans held for sale 6,982 2,803 7,349 Loans held for investment: Construction & land development 205,072 242,098 243,521 1-4 family residential 157,323 149,361 143,903 Multifamily 187,960 183,846 221,247 Other commercial real estate 1,043,662 1,025,381 1,024,243 Commercial & industrial 283,203 279,788 320,142 Other consumer 397 2,808 4,386 Total loans held for investment 1,877,617 1,883,282 1,957,442 Allowance for credit losses - loans (23,788 ) (22,254 ) (22,569 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,853,829 1,861,028 1,934,873 Restricted stock at cost 16,898 16,066 16,055 Premises and equipment 12,741 12,990 13,270 Right of use asset 8,298 8,711 9,291 Other real estate owned, net — 13,114 — Goodwill 37,803 37,803 37,803 Core deposit intangible 1,065 1,130 1,195 Bank owned life insurance 39,445 39,179 38,918 Deferred taxes, net 11,080 10,204 11,137 Accrued interest and other assets 23,717 19,655 19,917 Total assets $ 2,293,693 $ 2,289,715 $ 2,360,252 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 666,606 $ 651,991 $ 675,098 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 355,994 358,598 381,943 Money market and savings accounts 660,808 661,835 636,685 Time deposits 252,454 258,120 249,830 Total deposits 1,935,862 1,930,544 1,943,556 Borrowings 42,913 44,889 102,865 Operating lease liability 10,931 11,440 12,117 Accrued interest and other liabilities 10,768 10,343 13,562 Total liabilities 2,000,474 1,997,216 2,072,100 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 18,547,352, 18,527,178 and 18,369,115 at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 224,006 223,128 222,036 Retained earnings 75,700 75,510 70,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes (6,487 ) (6,139 ) (4,459 ) Total shareholders’ equity 293,219 292,499 288,152 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,293,693 $ 2,289,715 $ 2,360,252



Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 29,057 $ 28,584 $ 27,987 $ 57,641 $ 55,006 Interest on debt securities 1,229 1,213 833 2,442 1,564 Interest on tax-exempted debt securities 306 306 456 612 943 Interest and dividends from other institutions 1,257 1,161 984 2,418 1,956 Total interest and dividend income 31,849 31,264 30,260 63,113 59,469 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts 7,039 6,770 4,730 13,809 7,633 Interest on time deposits 3,145 3,021 1,531 6,166 2,506 Interest on borrowings 658 979 573 1,637 1,012 Total interest expense 10,842 10,770 6,834 21,612 11,151 Net interest income 21,007 20,494 23,426 41,501 48,318 Provision for (reversal of ) credit losses (1) 2,893 (331 ) (15 ) 2,562 187 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 18,114 20,825 23,441 38,939 48,131 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 568 525 530 1,093 969 Gain on sale of loans — 415 77 415 885 Bank owned life insurance income 266 261 232 527 455 Servicing and related (expense) income on loans (5 ) 73 87 68 162 Loss on sale of debt securities — — 34 — 34 Loss on sale of building and related fixed assets (19 ) — — (19 ) — Other charges and fees 359 139 136 498 161 Total noninterest income 1,169 1,413 1,096 2,582 2,666 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,776 9,610 9,674 18,386 19,915 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,445 1,452 1,527 2,897 2,974 Data processing 1,186 1,150 1,176 2,336 2,232 Legal, audit and professional 557 516 667 1,073 1,452 Regulatory assessments 347 387 367 734 819 Director and shareholder expenses 229 203 214 432 427 Merger and related expenses 491 549 — 1,040 — Core deposit intangible amortization 65 65 90 130 181 Other real estate owned expense 4,935 88 — 5,023 — Other expense 974 961 892 1,935 1,626 Total noninterest expense 19,005 14,981 14,607 33,986 29,626 Income before income taxes 278 7,257 9,930 7,535 21,171 Income tax expense 88 2,322 3,212 2,410 6,229 Net income $ 190 $ 4,935 $ 6,718 $ 5,125 $ 14,942 Net income per share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.27 $ 0.37 $ 0.28 $ 0.82 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.26 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.80 Weighted average common share-diluted 18,799,513 18,801,716 18,596,228 18,800,614 18,612,944 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2) $ 3,171 $ 6,926 $ 9,915 $ 10,097 $ 21,358





(1) Included reversal of provision for unfunded loan commitments of $97 thousand, $17 thousand and $135 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $114 thousand and $211 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (2) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.



Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 1,882,845 $ 29,057 6.21 % $ 1,909,271 $ 28,584 6.02 % $ 1,900,033 $ 27,987 5.91 % Taxable debt securities 123,906 1,229 3.99 % 126,803 1,213 3.85 % 106,208 833 3.15 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,754 306 2.90 % 53,842 306 2.89 % 70,470 456 3.29 % Deposits in other financial institutions 47,417 638 5.41 % 54,056 716 5.33 % 42,770 537 5.04 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 19,062 261 5.51 % 9,771 134 5.52 % 17,639 228 5.18 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 17,091 358 8.42 % 16,412 311 7.62 % 16,039 219 5.48 % Total interest-earning assets 2,144,075 31,849 5.97 % 2,170,155 31,264 5.79 % 2,153,159 30,260 5.64 % Total noninterest-earning assets 150,603 139,672 133,716 Total assets $ 2,294,678 $ 2,309,827 $ 2,286,875 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 361,244 $ 2,134 2.38 % $ 359,784 $ 2,045 2.29 % $ 308,863 $ 1,279 1.66 % Money market and savings accounts 653,244 4,905 3.02 % 648,640 4,725 2.93 % 662,487 3,451 2.09 % Time deposits 259,722 3,145 4.87 % 255,474 3,021 4.76 % 175,161 1,531 3.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,274,210 10,184 3.21 % 1,263,898 9,791 3.12 % 1,146,511 6,261 2.19 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 27,391 387 5.68 % 50,593 708 5.63 % 22,791 302 5.31 % Subordinated debt 17,901 271 6.09 % 17,878 271 6.10 % 17,806 271 6.10 % Total borrowings 45,292 658 5.84 % 68,471 979 5.75 % 40,597 573 5.66 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,319,502 10,842 3.30 % 1,332,369 10,770 3.25 % 1,187,108 6,834 2.31 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 658,001 661,265 805,553 Other liabilities 23,054 26,430 22,727 Shareholders’ equity 294,121 289,763 271,487 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,294,678 $ 2,309,827 $ 2,286,875 Net interest spread 2.67 % 2.54 % 3.33 % Net interest income and margin $ 21,007 3.94 % $ 20,494 3.80 % $ 23,426 4.36 % Cost of deposits $ 1,932,211 $ 10,184 2.12 % $ 1,925,163 $ 9,791 2.05 % $ 1,952,064 $ 6,261 1.29 % Cost of funds $ 1,977,503 $ 10,842 2.21 % $ 1,993,634 $ 10,770 2.17 % $ 1,992,661 $ 6,834 1.38 %





(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 34.05%, 34.35% and 41.27% of average total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.



Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Cost ($ in thousands) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 1,896,058 $ 57,641 6.11 % $ 1,897,150 $ 55,006 5.85 % Taxable debt securities 125,355 2,442 3.92 % 101,641 1,564 3.10 % Tax-exempt debt securities (1) 53,798 612 2.90 % 72,318 943 3.33 % Deposits in other financial institutions 50,737 1,354 5.37 % 40,205 994 4.99 % Fed funds sold/resale agreements 14,417 395 5.51 % 21,451 515 4.84 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stock 16,752 669 8.03 % 15,474 447 5.83 % Total interest-earning assets 2,157,117 63,113 5.88 % 2,148,239 59,469 5.58 % Total noninterest-earning assets 145,135 134,209 Total assets $ 2,302,252 $ 2,282,448 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 360,514 $ 4,179 2.33 % $ 258,106 $ 1,595 1.25 % Money market and savings accounts 650,942 9,630 2.98 % 673,864 6,038 1.81 % Time deposits 257,598 6,166 4.81 % 163,950 2,506 3.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,269,054 19,975 3.17 % 1,095,920 10,139 1.87 % Borrowings: FHLB advances 38,992 1,095 5.65 % 18,597 469 5.09 % Subordinated debt 17,890 542 6.09 % 17,795 543 6.15 % Total borrowings 56,882 1,637 5.79 % 36,392 1,012 5.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,325,936 21,612 3.28 % 1,132,312 11,151 1.99 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits (2) 659,633 860,054 Other liabilities 24,741 23,255 Shareholders’ equity 291,942 266,827 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,302,252 $ 2,282,448 Net interest spread 2.60 % 3.59 % Net interest income and margin $ 41,501 3.87 % $ 48,318 4.54 % Cost of deposits $ 1,928,687 $ 19,975 2.08 % $ 1,955,974 $ 10,139 1.05 % Cost of funds $ 1,985,569 $ 21,612 2.19 % $ 1,992,366 $ 11,151 1.13 %





(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 34.20%, and 43.97% of average total deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.



Southern California Bancorp and Subsidiary

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income, (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 ($ in thousands) Adjusted net income Net income $ 190 $ 4,935 $ 6,718 $ 5,125 $ 14,942 Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1) 412 547 — 959 — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 602 $ 5,482 $ 6,718 $ 6,084 $ 14,942 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 19,005 $ 14,981 $ 14,607 $ 33,986 $ 29,626 Deduct: Merger and related expenses 491 549 — 1,040 — Adjusted noninterest expense 18,514 14,432 14,607 32,946 29,626 Net interest income 21,007 20,494 23,426 41,501 48,318 Noninterest income 1,169 1,413 1,096 2,582 2,666 Total net interest income and noninterest income $ 22,176 $ 21,907 $ 24,522 $ 44,083 $ 50,984 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 85.7 % 68.4 % 59.6 % 77.1 % 58.1 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 83.5 % 65.9 % 59.6 % 74.7 % 58.1 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 21,007 $ 20,494 $ 23,426 $ 41,501 $ 48,318 Noninterest income 1,169 1,413 1,096 2,582 2,666 Total net interest income and noninterest income 22,176 21,907 24,522 44,083 50,984 Less: Noninterest expense 19,005 14,981 14,607 33,986 29,626 Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) 3,171 6,926 9,915 10,097 21,358 Add: Merger and related expenses 491 549 — 1,040 — Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 3,662 $ 7,475 $ 9,915 $ 11,137 $ 21,358





(1) After-tax merger and related expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity Net income $ 190 $ 4,935 $ 6,718 $ 5,125 $ 14,942 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 602 $ 5,482 $ 6,718 $ 6,084 $ 14,942 Average assets $ 2,294,678 $ 2,309,827 $ 2,286,875 $ 2,302,252 $ 2,282,448 Average shareholders' equity 294,121 289,763 271,487 291,942 266,827 Less: Average intangible assets 38,900 38,964 39,250 38,932 39,294 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 255,221 $ 250,799 $ 232,237 $ 253,010 $ 227,533 Return on average assets 0.03 % 0.86 % 1.18 % 0.45 % 1.32 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.11 % 0.95 % 1.18 % 0.53 % 1.32 % Return on average equity 0.26 % 6.85 % 9.93 % 3.53 % 11.29 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 0.82 % 7.61 % 9.93 % 4.19 % 11.29 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 0.30 % 7.91 % 11.60 % 4.07 % 13.24 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 0.95 % 8.79 % 11.60 % 4.84 % 13.24 %





June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ($ in thousands except share and per share data) Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share Shareholders’ equity $ 293,219 $ 288,152 Less: Intangible assets 38,868 38,998 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 254,351 $ 249,154 Total assets $ 2,293,693 $ 2,360,252 Less: Intangible assets 38,868 38,998 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,254,825 $ 2,321,254 Equity to asset ratio 12.78 % 12.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 11.28 % 10.73 % Book value per share $ 15.81 $ 15.69 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 13.71 $ 13.56 Shares outstanding 18,547,352 18,369,115





