Interpace Diagnostics® Announces Undefined Extension of Medicare Coverage for PancraGEN®, a Molecular Diagnostic Test That Assesses Cancer Risk of Pancreatic Cysts

PARSIPPANY, NJ, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Diagnostics®, a subsidiary of Interpace Biosciences®, (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: IDXG) today responded to the undefined extension granted by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to Novitas, its Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC).



Novitas announced late last week that CMS granted an extension to the final decision for Local Coverage Determination (LCD) of Genetic Testing for Oncology (L39365) in order for all comments received in response to the proposed changes to be thoroughly considered.

LCD (L39365) includes PancraGEN®, a DNA-based diagnostic molecular test. It uniquely assesses the risk of pancreatic cyst progression to cancer by integrating the results of first-line tests and procedures with molecular test results.

Dr. Nicole Massoll, Chief Medical Officer for Interpace Diagnostics, stated, “We are extremely pleased that this extension allows us to provide PancraGEN to physicians and their patients for the foreseeable future, helping to ensure fully informed and optimized treatment decisions for a very serious and difficult to diagnose condition.”

Because of the high mortality rate of pancreatic cancer, surgery is often performed as a cautious approach to treat suspicious pancreatic cysts. Yet studies have shown that 60% to 80% of surgeries reveal indolent cysts that did not necessarily require surgery. The surgery is also high-cost and subject to mortality and significant morbidity. First-line diagnostic tests and procedures—imaging, fluid chemistry (CEA, glucose, amylase), cytology, and patient risk factors—do not always provide a complete picture of malignancy risk.

Dr. Massoll continued, “Offered since 2013, PancraGEN has provided risk-stratification of pancreatic cysts for almost 70,000 patients and has helped to inform optimal patient management, including the reduction of unnecessary surgeries for suspicious cysts.”

According to Tom Burnell, President and CEO of Interpace, “Our unique approach to integrating molecular and first-line test results to risk-stratify pancreatic cysts is highly valued by clinicians, as demonstrated by a marked increase in utilization of our testing services.” Mr. Burnell continued, “This ever-increasing utilization is driven by the medical and scientific communities’ growing understanding of molecular genetics, which is changing the standards of patient care. Because a non-coverage decision will result in unnecessary surgeries and added healthcare costs, it is imperative that PancraGEN is able to be continually offered without interruption. As such, we will continue to vigorously challenge the proposed LCD (L39365) and request that it be immediately retired.”

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has five commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation program (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; PanDNA®, a “molecular only” version of PancraGEN that provides physicians a snapshot of a limited number of factors; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR®v2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT®, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification; and RespriDX®, that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN®, a molecular-based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a CEP, whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com .

