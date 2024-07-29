Global Uranium and Enrichment to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

PERTH, Australia, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Global Uranium and Enrichment] (ASX:GUE, OTCQB:GUELF), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on uranium development, today announced that Andrew Ferrier, Managing Director, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1st.



DATE: August 1st, 2024

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3LySuJN

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 1st, 2024

Recent Company Highlights

Global Uranium has recently completed an extremely successful drill program at their flagship Tallahassee Uranium Project located in Colorado. The drill program generated thick and high-grade results, which were highlighted by holes TC2405, which intersected 53.6m at 0.157% U3O8 and TC2406 intersecting 66.8m at 0.127% U3O8. The final two drill holes returned further high-grade intercepts including 32.9m at 0.100% U3O8 in TC2407 and 7.9m at 0.067% U3O8 in TC2408.

Additional thick high-grade uranium results included:

18.2m at 0.134% U3O8 (1,339 ppm) from 152.2m

24.9m at 0.117% U3O8 (1,168 ppm) from 153.5m

12.9m at 0.080% U3O8 (795 ppm) from 190.2m

3.7m at 0.12% U3O8 (1,171 ppm) from 132m

The outstanding results generated from this program are currently being incorporated into a Scoping Study which is due for completion in Q3 2024.

The Company’s Maybell Uranium Project, also located in Colorado, represents another highly prospective uranium development opportunity for Global Uranium. At the end of 2023, an Exploration Target Range was identified, estimating 4.3 to 13.3 million pounds of U3O8 at a grade range of 587 to 1,137 ppm U3O8.

More recently, the drill permit for Maybell has been approved, with a drilling program set to commence in early August. This program will include up to 40 holes aimed at evaluating shallow, high-grade mineralisation and supporting the development of a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate.

About Global Uranium

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited in an Australian public listed company providing unique exposure to not only uranium exploration and development but the uranium enrichment space. Amid a nuclear energy renaissance, Global Uranium is developing a portfolio of advanced, high grade uranium assets in prolific uranium districts in the U.S. and Canada, and has established a cornerstone position in Ubaryon, an Australian uranium enrichment technology.

