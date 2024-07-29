Exela Technologies Named a 2024 America’s Greatest Workplace, Achieving Perfect 5-Star Ratings in Diversity and Mental Wellbeing

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), business processing automation (“BPA”), announced today its recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized America's Greatest Workplaces in the United States. Notably, Exela achieved a perfect 5-star rating in both Diversity and Mental Wellbeing categories.

“Being named a 2024 America's Greatest Workplace, with perfect scores in Diversity and Mental Wellbeing, is a testament to our company's unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential,” said Carlos Mallen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources for the Americas and Europe. “This award affirms our dedication to building a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging, can thrive professionally, and is supported in their overall well-being.”

Exela’s commitment to cultivating a thriving workplace extends beyond these awards. The company prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion, and mental well-being to create a supportive environment where all employees feel valued and empowered. Exela’s culture is built on fostering a sense of belonging, providing opportunities for growth, and ensuring work-life balance.

This achievement underscores Exela's dedication to creating a supportive environment where all employees can thrive and reach their full potential.

You can see the full list of honorees here: America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 - Newsweek Rankings. To learn more about careers at Exela, visit https://exelatech.com/careers.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 13,600 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor, Media and Industry Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

E: IR@exelatech.com

Industry research contact: Gaurav.Jamdar@Exelatech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/151c0def-80bb-427f-8e33-29fdbb71c15d