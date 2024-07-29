Promex Industries and QP Technologies Implement Sales/Marketing Reorganization, Promoting Rosie Medina to Promex Senior Vice President and Matt Hansen to QP Technologies Vice President

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promex Industries, a Silicon Valley-based provider of advanced design, packaging and microelectronics assembly services, and its San Diego-based division QP Technologies, a leading provider of innovative microelectronic packaging and assembly solutions, today announced a sales/marketing reorganization aimed at growing both companies’ core businesses. As part of this effort, key changes have been implemented at the executive level at both sites. Rosie Medina, who has served as vice president of sales and marketing for both companies over the past several years, was named senior vice president of sales and marketing for Promex’ Santa Clara site.



“As our business expands, we are focused on engaging with a broader customer set,” said Dave Fromm, Promex chief operations officer. “Rosie has proven adept at establishing and building customer relationships. In her new role, she will take the lead in identifying new customers and educating them about Promex’s central value: helping solve difficult product development problems and building complex, high-value subassemblies for advanced applications such as medtech/biotech devices and MEMS and sensors.”

On the QP Technologies side, Matt Hansen has been promoted to VP of sales and marketing from his prior position as director of sales and business development for Promex. In this role, Hansen will leverage his experience to pursue new customers for QP Technologies in such key markets as the rapidly growing military-aerospace arena. Already ITAR-registered, the company is actively pursuing certification in AS9100, the international Quality Management System standard for the aviation, space and defense industry. Compliance with AS9100 is vital to gaining access to large OEMs and the broader supply chain.

Ken Molitor, chief operating officer for QP Technologies, noted, “Rosie has done a fantastic job for us over the past nine years. With that said, Matt’s two-plus decades of experience in sales and business development and proven track record in revenue growth make him a valued addition to the QP team. We are the leader in quick-turn and low-medium volume, turnkey onshore IC packaging and assembly services, and having Matt dedicated to QP Technologies will allow us to enhance our customers’ overall experience.”

The reorganization was prompted by both companies’ continued strong growth, which has also fueled expansion of their respective manufacturing lines. QP Technologies is seeing strong demand from global customers across its offerings – in particular, for its air-cavity open-molded plastic packages (OmPP) and its custom turnkey solutions for high-performance, substrate-based assemblies. Promex experienced double-digit growth in fiscal 2024 (ended June 30), driven by escalating demand for its ability to solve complex integrated device challenges, including precision miniaturization processes for MEMS and sensor devices.

About Promex

Promex Industries, Inc. specializes in advanced design, packaging and assembly services for key subsystems used in a wide range of applications, such as optical, photonics, diagnostics, life sciences, medical and MEMS devices. The company is skilled at heterogeneous integration of tiny components with unique functionality and complex, custom or detailed assembly requirements. Founded in 1975, Silicon Valley-based Promex provides design-for-manufacturing services coupled with materials science expertise and broad assembly capabilities for small- to mid-volume onshore production. Services include RoHS-optimized SMT, wafer thinning, dicing, wire bonding, flip chip, and combining microelectronic and non-microelectronic components, provided in the company’s Class 100/Class 1000 cleanrooms. Promex holds a CA FDB license and is ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, IPC certified and ITAR registered. https://promex-ind.com/

About QP Technologies

Escondido, Calif.-based QP Technologies (formerly Quik-Pak), a division of Promex Industries, provides wafer preparation, IC packaging and assembly, and substrate design and fabrication services in its wholly owned, 20,000-square-foot ISO 9001:2015/ISO-13485:2016-certified, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air-cavity QFN packages offer a fast, convenient solution for customer needs ranging from prototype to small-volume production. Same-day assembly services reduce customers’ time to market, while advanced assembly services can accommodate such structures as flip-chip, stacked die, SiP, chiplets, MCM and chip-on-board (CoB). For more information, visit https://www.qptechnologies.com/.

Media Contact:

Lisa Gillette-Martin

+1 408 205 4732

lgmartin@kiterocket.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31c1b0ce-2a3c-48c3-86f3-e00ea600423d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd3501e1-7e42-4138-be02-9918b65431f8