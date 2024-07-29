Global Traditional Carsharing Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Zity by Mobilize, Free2Move, Evo Car Share, Communauto, Ohmie Go, Outbound, GetGo, Socar, ekar, and KINTO Share

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Traditional Carsharing, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carsharing is poised to become a core component of integrated MaaS platforms. This boosts the appeal of carsharing by making it a part of the larger mobility ecosystem in cities.
Cities are proactively moving away from personal cars to other sustainable modes of transport. Shared electric modes of transport are likely to see an uptake, working in conjunction with traditional transport systems. Car-free cities, access regulations, and zero-emission deadlines will play a major role in shaping the carsharing industry. Carsharing is quite a mature market that has been in existence for many years now.
Operators have to move away from expansion and focus on improving operational efficiencies to become profitable. Demand from niche markets and applications, such as airport carsharing, real-estate-specific carsharing, carsharing for tourists, and luxury carsharing, is growing. Technology such as intelligent fleet management systems and predictive maintenance will aid operators in the move toward becoming profitable.
Cities and regions that prioritize sustainable transportation can accelerate carsharing adoption through incentives, such as designated parking, subsidies, or favorable regulations.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Intelligent Technologies
- Electrification
- Multimodal MaaS Integrations
Key Company Profiles
- Zity by Mobilize
- Free2Move
- Evo Car Share
- Communauto
- Ohmie Go
- Outbound
- GetGo
- Socar
- ekar
- KINTO Share
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Global Traditional Carsharing Sector
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Traditional Carsharing Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Short-, Medium-, and Long-term Trends
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Model
- Fleet Forecast by Business Model
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Fleet Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Business Model Analysis - Case Study
- Carsharing Technology Evolution
- Comparative Analysis of Regions
Growth Generator: Traditional Carsharing Market in Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Model
- Fleet Forecast by Business Model
- Forecast Analysis
- Germany: Carsharing Overview
- Germany: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Italy: Carsharing Overview
- Italy: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Netherlands: Carsharing Overview
- Netherlands: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Spain: Carsharing Overview
- Spain: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- France: Carsharing Overview
- France: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Poland: Carsharing Overview
- Poland: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- United Kingdom: Carsharing Overview
- United Kingdom: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
Growth Generator: Traditional Carsharing Market in North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Model
- Fleet Forecast by Business Model
- Forecast Analysis
- United States: Carsharing Overview
- United States: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Canada: Carsharing Overview
- Canada: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
Growth Generator: Traditional Carsharing Market in APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Model
- Fleet Forecast by Business Model
- Forecast Analysis
- Japan: Carsharing Overview
- Japan: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Singapore: Carsharing Overview
- Singapore: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- South Korea: Carsharing Overview
- South Korea: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Australia: Carsharing Overview
- Australia: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
Growth Generator: Traditional Carsharing Market in LATAM and Middle East
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Fleet Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Model
- Fleet Forecast by Business Model
- Forecast Analysis
- Brazil: Carsharing Overview
- Brazil: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
- Dubai: Carsharing Overview
- Dubai: Competitor Benchmarking and Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
