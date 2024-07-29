Mullen Announces the Purchase of Mullen CAMPUS EVs by Global Transportation and Logistics Leader, DB Schenker

Vehicles currently in use on Intel’s technology campus in Chandler, Arizona, for mail and package delivery; plans for additional vehicle orders to follow

Randy Marion Automotive in receipt of payment in full and delivery has been made on four Mullen CAMPUS EV cargo vans

DB Schenker, founded in 1872, is a global leader with over 72,700 employees across 1,850 locations

BREA, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces that DB Schenker, one of the world’s leading transportation and logistics companies, has purchased four Mullen CAMPUS electric vehicles for use on Intel’s technology campus in Chandler, Arizona, for mail and package delivery. Randy Marion Automotive, one of Mullen’s commercial vehicle dealers, is in receipt of payment and has delivered the vehicles to DB Schenker.

Founded in 1872, DB Schenker is a global leader with over 72,700 employees across 1,850 locations worldwide working to shape transport and the exchange of goods through new, innovative, and sustainable ways for businesses and their supply chain management. Their integrated approach ensures that every step of the supply chain is optimized for success, from land transport to air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management. With the goal to be carbon neutral by 2040, DB Schenker continuously invests in innovative low-carbon land, air and ocean freight solutions, while improving resource efficiency in their warehouses. Together with its partners, DB Schenker is exploring the technologies which will enable the clean logistics of the future.

The Mullen CAMPUS, a highly efficient electric van designed for low-speed, closed-campus use, will play a key role in DB Schenker’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while maintaining efficient operations. The fully battery-operated vehicle (“BEV”) will be used for closed-campus transportation, providing class-leading cargo capacity and overall operator comfort. The CAMPUS delivery van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to support logistics in micro-environments.

“DB Schenker is committed to sustainability and innovation, aligning perfectly with Mullen's mission to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric vehicles,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “We are confident that our CAMPUS EVs will provide DB Schenker with a clean, efficient and reliable transportation solution.”

About DB Schenker

At DB Schenker, we're not just about logistics; we're about understanding what truly matters to you. As a global leader in transportation and logistics, we're dedicated to supporting industries and businesses worldwide in the seamless exchange of goods. Our integrated approach ensures that every step of the supply chain is optimized for success, from land transport to air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management. We operate at the heart of crucial intersections, where the flow of goods meets the demands of industry.

To learn more about DB Schenker, visit www.dbschenker.com

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

