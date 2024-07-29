Mexico Vehicle Subscription Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by 42% this Year with One Company Accounting for 70.6% Market Share

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Mexican Vehicle Subscription Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexican vehicle subscription market is at a nascent stage, with a small set of competitors and a small number of light vehicles operating, despite forecasted growth based on the inclusion of electrified vehicles and strategies to reach clients and the inclusion of value-added services.
With 1,857 units operating in 2023, the Mexican vehicle subscription market is expected to grow 42% in 2024. Non-OEMs and start-ups are the key competitors in Mexico, with one key company achieving a market share of 70.6% in the Mexican territory.
This analysis covers multiple trends, including the expansion of digital services, the inclusion of used cars in the market, and the rise of both electrified vehicles and new competitors. Market will reach more than 2.6K vehicles operating in 2024. By the end of the period included in the study, the vehicle subscription market is expected to expand to 9K units in subscriptions.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Inclusion of Electrified Vehicles in Catalogue
- Target Customers and Specific Periods for Contracts
- Differentiation from Competitors
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Mexican Vehicle Subscription
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mexican Vehicle Subscription Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Questions This Study Will Answer
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Light Vehicle in Subscription Forecast
- Pricing Trends
- Market Share
- Key Market Trends
Market Overview
- Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis
- Business Model Analysis
- Key Solutions and Services Included
- Pricing Analysis
Competitor Overview
- Key Competitors Analysis
- Business Models Benchmarking - Non-OEMS, Subscription Start-ups, and Other Companies
Customer Analysis
- Consumer Target Group
- Costumer Journey in the Vehicle Subscription Market
- Key Requirements for a Vehicle Subscriber
Contract Conditions
- Terms in Vehicle Subscription
Best Practices Recognition
