Mexico Vehicle Subscription Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by 42% this Year with One Company Accounting for 70.6% Market Share

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Mexican Vehicle Subscription Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexican vehicle subscription market is at a nascent stage, with a small set of competitors and a small number of light vehicles operating, despite forecasted growth based on the inclusion of electrified vehicles and strategies to reach clients and the inclusion of value-added services.



With 1,857 units operating in 2023, the Mexican vehicle subscription market is expected to grow 42% in 2024. Non-OEMs and start-ups are the key competitors in Mexico, with one key company achieving a market share of 70.6% in the Mexican territory.



This analysis covers multiple trends, including the expansion of digital services, the inclusion of used cars in the market, and the rise of both electrified vehicles and new competitors. Market will reach more than 2.6K vehicles operating in 2024. By the end of the period included in the study, the vehicle subscription market is expected to expand to 9K units in subscriptions.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Inclusion of Electrified Vehicles in Catalogue

Target Customers and Specific Periods for Contracts

Differentiation from Competitors

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Mexican Vehicle Subscription

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mexican Vehicle Subscription Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Questions This Study Will Answer

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Light Vehicle in Subscription Forecast

Pricing Trends

Market Share

Key Market Trends

Market Overview

Vehicle Subscription Market Analysis

Business Model Analysis

Key Solutions and Services Included

Pricing Analysis

Competitor Overview

Key Competitors Analysis

Business Models Benchmarking - Non-OEMS, Subscription Start-ups, and Other Companies

Customer Analysis

Consumer Target Group

Costumer Journey in the Vehicle Subscription Market

Key Requirements for a Vehicle Subscriber

Contract Conditions

Terms in Vehicle Subscription

Best Practices Recognition



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z9m31a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.