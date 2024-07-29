IBN Announces CryptoNewsAudio Production Featuring Moe Levin, Founder of WAGMI Miami

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



CryptoCurrencyWire’s latest audio production features Moe Levin, Founder of WAGMI Miami, the flagship event for blockchain and Web3 innovators.

To begin the interview, Levin discussed his roots in blockchain and crypto, as well as the upcoming conference scheduled for January 21-24, 2025.

“With things like AI, technologies that weren't used before are becoming more popular with retail, enterprise, public and private businesses,” he said. “Three or four years ago, Vitalik from Ethereum said something pretty important, which is that the most exciting projects are the ones we haven’t seen yet. The biggest developments are the ones that we couldn’t even predict. Since then, nobody could have predicted NFTs being so popular. There's always been people talking about faster, smoother transactions with crypto, but now it's proliferating the entire industry.”

“Since 2013, I've been hosting these events in Miami for people to see what's new and start the year off with exciting developments from around the world. The events also foster a sort of serendipity among all the people in the industry to create together and develop new projects and ideas, and see what comes out of that, because the fruits of those discussions and partnerships that happen in January are seen a year or two later. Certainly not at the event, and maybe not within six months, but some people become partners, and a year and a half later, they're developing the most exciting thing you've seen.”

“The events always have a speaker lounge behind the curtain, and it's fantastic to share time with the presenters and talk about what they're working on. It really is getting a front row seat to the newest developments in crypto, because you could put your fingerprints on those new developments when they come so early. In 2014, to give you some ancient history in crypto, Ethereum decided to launch at our event, and we were negotiating what it would look like. You're able to help and enact change in the industry by opening your network and sharing new ideas. That’s really special. I don't see that in a lot of industries the same way.”

Join IBN’s Jonathan Keim and CryptoNewsAudio’s latest guest to learn more about the exciting trends currently taking shape in the crypto space.

About WAGMI Miami

WAGMI Miami embodies innovation and community in the blockchain and DeFi space. With a mission to build knowledge, foster connections and create unforgettable experiences, WAGMI Miami empowers individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital economy.

To learn more about the conference and participation opportunities, visit https://wagmi.miami/

