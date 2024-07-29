Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Outlook, 2029 - Proliferation of Urban Green Spaces, Landscaping Projects, and Indoor Plantscaping in Cities

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific Floriculture market is anticipated to grow with more than 8% CAGR from 2024-2029

Flowers hold deep cultural significance in many societies worldwide. They are integral to religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, and other cultural celebrations. This cultural importance drives a consistent demand for flowers across different regions and communities. Rapid urbanisation has led to the proliferation of urban green spaces, landscaping projects, and indoor plantscaping in cities.

The Asia-Pacific region boasts a rich cultural heritage deeply intertwined with floriculture. Countries like Japan have centuries-old traditions such as ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arranging, while India celebrates floral festivals like Onam and Vishu with elaborate floral decorations. Asia-Pacific is home to a diverse array of floral species, ranging from iconic blooms like cherry blossoms in Japan and lotus flowers in India to exotic orchids in Thailand and frangipani in Indonesia. This rich biodiversity contributes to the region's vibrant floriculture market. The Asia-Pacific floriculture market is embracing technological advancements to improve productivity and sustainability.



Countries like Japan and South Korea are at the forefront of adopting innovative greenhouse technologies, precision agriculture, and vertical farming methods to optimise crop yields and conserve resources. Rapid urbanisation in the Asia-Pacific region is driving demand for ornamental plants and greenery to adorn urban spaces such as parks, gardens, and corporate offices. This trend is fueling the growth of the urban landscaping and interior plantscaping sectors, creating new opportunities for floriculture businesses.

Flowers hold deep cultural significance in many Asian societies, symbolising auspiciousness, purity, and prosperity. They are used in religious ceremonies, weddings, and festivals and gifted as expressions of love, respect, and gratitude, underscoring their importance in the social fabric of the region. The demand for flowers and decorative plants is largely driven by shifting customer preferences and lifestyles. The demand for a variety of flowers and plants rises as individuals look for ways to improve their living environments, commemorate significant occasions, and convey feelings through floral presents.



As urban dwellers seek to reconnect with nature and improve the aesthetics of their surroundings, the demand for ornamental plants and flowers for both indoor and outdoor decoration increases. Economic prosperity and disposable income levels influence consumer spending on discretionary items like flowers.

During periods of economic growth, consumers are more likely to spend on luxury goods and decorative items, including flowers for personal use or gifts. Furthermore, seasonal factors such as holidays, festivals, and special occasions drive demand for specific types of flowers. For example, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and weddings are peak seasons for flower sales as people purchase bouquets and arrangements for gifting and decoration.

Trends and influences from social media, fashion, and interior design also impact the demand for flowers. Popular trends such as floral arrangements featuring specific colours, styles, or varieties can drive demand as consumers seek to emulate the latest trends in their homes and events. The growing focus on health and wellness has led to increased interest in indoor plants for their air-purifying properties and stress-relieving benefits. As people recognise the positive impact of plants on well-being, the demand for indoor plants and greenery for both residential and commercial spaces grows.



Market Drivers

Cultural Significance: Flowers hold deep cultural significance in many countries across the Asia-Pacific region. They are integral to religious ceremonies, cultural festivals, weddings, and other celebrations. This cultural importance drives a consistent demand for flowers and ornamental plants throughout the year.

Economic Growth: Rapid economic growth in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations has led to an increase in disposable income levels and urbanization. As a result, consumers have more spending power and are willing to invest in luxury items such as flowers for personal use, home decoration, and gifting.

Market Challenges

Climate Change: Climate change poses significant challenges to the floriculture industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Extreme weather events, changing rainfall patterns, and rising temperatures can affect crop yields, flower quality, and production costs. Growers must adapt to these unpredictable conditions by implementing resilient crop varieties, irrigation systems, and greenhouse technologies.

Pest and Disease Management: Pest infestations and plant diseases pose ongoing threats to flower crops in the Asia-Pacific region. Pests such as aphids, thrips, and mites can damage flowers and reduce yields, while diseases like powdery mildew and botrytis can affect plant health and marketability. Integrated pest management (IPM) practices and disease prevention strategies are essential to mitigate these risks and maintain crop health.

Market Opportunity

Pest and Disease Management: Pest infestations and plant diseases pose ongoing threats to flower crops in the Asia-Pacific region. Pests such as aphids, thrips, and mites can damage flowers and reduce yields, while diseases like powdery mildew and botrytis can affect plant health and marketability. Integrated pest management (IPM) practices and disease prevention strategies are essential to mitigate these risks and maintain crop health.

Logistics and Transportation: Transportation infrastructure and logistics networks play a crucial role in the floriculture supply chain, facilitating the timely delivery of fresh flowers to domestic and international markets. However, inadequate infrastructure, inefficient transportation systems, and logistical bottlenecks can lead to delays, product losses, and increased costs. Improvements in transportation infrastructure, cold chain management, and supply chain efficiency are needed to overcome these challenges.

Aspects covered in this report

Floriculture market Research Report with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Considered in this report

Historic year: 2018

Base year: 2023

Estimated year: 2024

Forecast year: 2029

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics

2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

2.3. Market Trends

2.4. COVID-19 Effect

2.5. Supply chain Analysis

2.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

2.7. Industry Experts Views



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Secondary Research

3.2. Primary Data Collection

3.3. Market Formation & Validation

3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



4. Market Structure

4.1. Market Considerate

4.2. Assumptions

4.3. Limitations

4.4. Abbreviations

4.5. Sources

4.6. Definitions



5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



6. Global Floriculture Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Region

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Geography

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.6. Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

6.7. Market Size and Forecast, By Flower Type



7. Asia-Pacific Floriculture Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share By Country

7.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

7.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

7.6. China Floriculture Market Outlook

7.7. Japan Floriculture Market Outlook

7.8. India Floriculture Market Outlook

7.9. Australia Floriculture Market Outlook

7.10. South Korea Floriculture Market Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

8.3. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

8.4. Porter's Five Forces

8.5. Company Profile

8.5.1. Company Ball Horticultural Company

8.5.1.1. Company Snapshot

8.5.1.2. Company Overview

8.5.1.3. Financial Highlights

8.5.1.4. Geographic Insights

8.5.1.5. Business Segment & Performance

8.5.1.6. Product Portfolio

8.5.1.7. Key Executives

8.5.1.8. Strategic Moves & Developments

8.5.2. Danziger

8.5.3. Syngenta AG

8.5.4. Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech

8.5.5. Selecta Group

8.5.6. Florensis

8.5.7. Suntory Holdings Limited

8.5.8. Flores Funza S.A.



9. Strategic Recommendations



10. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cefxy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.