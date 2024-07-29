Activity Book Helps Children Build Emotional Intelligence Through SETT®

Charleston, SC, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parents and teachers looking to empower their children with skills in emotional awareness will be interested in SETT® My Feelings: An Activity Book And Healing Journal a new publication by Nationally Certified School Psychologist, Teresa Redfearn. This SETT® journal has been used in numerous counseling sessions, and now it is available for home and classroom settings.

SETT® My Feelings: An Activity Book And Healing Journal walks children through how to name their emotions and practice mindfulness with foundational tools that help empower them to rule their emotions, versus being ruled by them. All the while, young readers learn within greater ways that it is ok to know and experience all feelings. The book contains numerous exercises that invite children to take a journey into their feelings. Through the power of SETT®, children can gain tips on how to help regulate emotions when feelings become too much. No matter what a child may be feeling in any place or time, they can Re-SETT® their thoughts about how they feel and learn emotional awareness.

This book acts as a valuable resource for parents, counselors, teachers, and other educators who work with elementary-aged children. The tools, activities, and worksheets can help children develop critical skills in emotion regulation that will benefit them their entire lives.

SETT® My Feelings: An Activity Book And Healing Journal is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Facebook: @childandfamilyresource

Instagram: @childandfamilyresource

About the Author:

Teresa (Tracy) Redfearn aims to provide children and adolescents with effective intervention services that will lead to successful educational experiences. She is a Licensed Psycho-Educational Specialist and a Nationally Certified School Psychologist and Child and Adolescent Trauma Professional. In 2012, she founded the Child and Family Resource Center and in 2014, The Child and Family Resource Foundation.

