Book on Devotion Emerges Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: A Journey of Faith and Unity

Charleston, SC, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Beyond Rituals, Saroj Mehta-Bahl, Ph.D., L.D., embarks on a profound exploration of devotion, ignited by a simple yet powerful question from a young man: “How can I develop devotion?” This inquiry sparked a reflective journey during the isolating times of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Mehta-Bahl to delve into his own spiritual quest. Despite his academic background in science, he draws from a rich tapestry of multicultural experiences, shaped by his upbringing as a child of refugees from Pakistan and his father's role as a spiritual mentor.



Mehta-Bahl's narrative emphasizes the importance of unity in a divided world, resonating with the ancient Sanskrit phrase Vasudev Kutumbakana, meaning the world is one family. His reflections encourage readers to embrace their spiritual journeys, fostering compassion and understanding amidst global challenges.



Key themes in Beyond Rituals include:

- The transformative power of a single question in sparking spiritual exploration.

- The significance of multicultural influences in shaping one's understanding of faith.

- The call for unity during times of crisis, as highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The role of spiritual mentors in guiding personal growth and understanding.

- The responsibility of nurturing the next generation's spiritual quests.



Saroj Mehta-Bahl, Ph.D., L.D., structures the narrative with a blend of personal anecdotes and universal truths, inviting readers to reflect on their own paths to the Divine. Beyond Rituals is not just a personal journey; it is a collective call for compassion and connection in these challenging times.



Beyond Rituals is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Saroj Mehta-Bahl, Ph.D., LD, dedicated 43 years to teaching at UT-Health Center, focusing on nutrition and the influence of lifestyle choices on holistic wellness. She received numerous national and international teaching awards, cherishing the connections formed with her students, who often imparted valuable life lessons. A mother of two and a loving wife, Saroj balanced her career with community service and discovered a passion for art, sharing her paintings on this website. As President of the Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Houston for eight years, she promotes unity and spirituality, emphasizing the importance of realizing one's own divinity.

Media Contact: shiv103@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Saroj Mehta - Bahl PhD., LD

Attachment