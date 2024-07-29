NBA Finals Post Event Analysis 2024 - Total Prize Money for the 2024 NBA Playoffs was Increased by 25% Compared to 2023

Dublin, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis NBA Finals 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2024 NBA Finals, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing.



The 2024 NBA Finals was shown on ABC as the broadcaster has exclusive media rights to showcase the prized series across the United States. On ABC, viewership peaked during game 2 of the Finals as 12.31 million Americans tuned in to witness the Boston Celtics take a two-nil lead in the series. In the United Kingdom, the BBC and TNT Sports both had media rights to showcase Finals coverage. Free-to-air broadcaster the BBC was able to broadcast four play-offs and/or finals games.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2024 NBA Finals was approximately $21.1 million. The tournament has 14 deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth $20 million or more annually. In the weeks leading up to this year's NBA finals, eHi and United Wholesale Mortgage both signed sponsorship agreements with the event. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM)'s Mortgage Matchup are serving as the leagues official mortgage partner under a two-year deal worth $16 million.

Total prize money for the 2024 NBA playoffs was increased by 25% compared to the 2023 edition. The Boston Celtics took home roughly $8.5 million for winning this year's Finals. The Dallas Mavericks received close to $3.6 million in bonuses for their efforts in coming runners up in the 2024 NBA Finals.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Company Coverage:

ESPN

ABC

2K Sports

Nike

Pepsi

Key Topics Covered:



1. Event Introduction

Executive Summary

2. Media Landscape

NBA Finals 2024 Broadcast Breakdown in the US

NBA Finals 2024 Broadcast Breakdown

Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

NBA Finals 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio

NBA Finals 2024 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

NBA Finals 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Ticketing

NBA Finals 2024 Ticketing Breakdown

