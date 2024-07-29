Porsche celebrates 25 years of automotive technical training excellence

Atlanta., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program (PTAP). Since 1999, the program has provided high-quality training and education to men and women interested in becoming a Porsche technician.

“Our technicians are the backbone of Porsche’s legacy of innovation and precision.” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 25 years of this unique and impactful apprentice program,”

The 23-week course covers everything from essential maintenance to advanced diagnostics. With both hands-on classroom and workshop experience, technicians master the specifics of working on the complete Porsche model line.

“Our trainees are well-versed in the high-quality service that meets Porsche's exacting standards,” said Randy Burnsworth, Aftersales Technical Training Manager. “Technicians who graduate from our program leave confident they have the skills to excel in their career.”

The program originated in Atlanta and has since expanded to two additional locations; Easton, Pennsylvania and Eastvale, California. By the end of 2024, over a thousand students will have graduated from the program.

After graduation, PTAP helps technicians find full-time jobs at one of the 200 plus Porsche Centers in the United States. Most graduates are able to secure a well-paying and stable start to their career in an industry with high demand.

