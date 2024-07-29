Posifa Technologies A2L and Hydrogen Sensors Drive Assembly and Test Capacity Expansion in China

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced that it is supporting its move into the market for A2L refrigerant and hydrogen sensors with a major expansion of its assembly and test capacity near Shenzhen, China. Since the beginning of 2024, the company has tripled its local manufacturing space while steadily adding new employees.



Posifa introduced its first MEMS A2L refrigerant sensors in 2023, for which the silicon wafers are fabricated in the United States, then tested and packaged in China.

“Our A2L sensors address the issue of A2L refrigerant leaks, which are mildly flammable gases,” said Peng Tu, Posifa Technologies President and CEO. “At certain concentrations, these gases become flammable, and our sensors are designed to detect such leaks. They can warn people or initiate avoiding actions, such as shutting down a compressor in an HVAC unit while keeping the fans running until the environment is safe. This ensures that maintenance personnel are alerted, and the system can resume operation once it is safe.”

The primary users for Posifa’s A2L sensors, including its flagship PGS6000 family, are HVAC and refrigeration manufacturers, with European customers leading the way, followed by the Americas and other manufacturing hubs like China and Japan. Posifa’s MEMS technology presents an opportunity to reduce costs and improve accuracy over nondispersive infrared sensors (NDIR).

Successful uptake of Posifa’s MEMS hydrogen sensors is also driving the company’s expansion in China. Electric vehicles (EV) are a primary application for the devices, where they’re used to accurately detect hydrogen concentration in the air by measuring the change in thermal conductivity of the gas mixture within battery management system (BMS) compartments, ensuring compliance with safety standards. With its highly repeatable, high-volume CMOS MEMS technology, Posifa offers affordable, reliable, and space-efficient sensors that make detection more accessible than ever before.

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including flow and gas sensors, and vacuum sensors and gauges. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in HVAC, battery management systems, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

