IDH Inhibitor Market to Exhibit Significant Growth Rate During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

The IDH inhibitors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This is due to the rising occurrence of IDH-mutated cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cholangiocarcinoma along with the growing awareness of IDH inhibitors.

DelveInsight’s IDH Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging IDH inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted IDH inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the IDH inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading IDH inhibitor companies such as Servier, Bayer, and others are developing novel IDH inhibitors that can be available in the IDH Inhibitor market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel IDH inhibitors that can be available in the IDH Inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key IDH inhibitors in the pipeline include Vorasidenib, BAY1436032 , and others.

and others. In February 2024 , the FDA and EMA accepted vorasidenib’s regulatory submission for the treatment of IDH-mutant diffuse glioma. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 20, 2024, and the European Commission approval is anticipated in the second half of 2024.

, the FDA and EMA accepted vorasidenib’s regulatory submission for the treatment of IDH-mutant diffuse glioma. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 20, 2024, and the European Commission approval is anticipated in the second half of 2024. Vorasidenib was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the FDA in February 2023 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in August 2023.

IDH Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The IDH inhibitor market is a niche yet rapidly evolving segment within the broader oncology pharmaceuticals market. The clinical use of IDH inhibitors, such as ivosidenib and enasidenib, has been steadily rising, especially for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with IDH mutations. As more healthcare professionals become familiar with these medications and their applications, their utilization is expected to grow further.

In February 2024, the FDA and EMA accepted regulatory submissions for vorasidenib, a novel targeted therapy for IDH-mutant diffuse glioma. Recently, Servier acquired Agios Pharmaceuticals for USD 2 billion plus royalties, which included the transfer of Agios' oncology portfolio, development pipeline, and research programs to Servier.

IDH inhibitors are effective only in patients with specific genetic mutations in the IDH gene, limiting the eligible patient population for these drugs. Consequently, the market potential for IDH inhibitors is relatively small compared to other cancer therapies.

Several key players, including Servier and Bayer, are involved in developing IDH inhibitors for various indications such as Grade 2 Glioma, Residual Glioma, Recurrent Glioma, Astrocytoma, and other solid tumors.

Overall, this is an exciting new class of agents with great potential for development. The maturation of current studies over the next few years will lead to a better understanding of IDH inhibitors and define their role in the therapy of cancer.





IDH Inhibitor Treatment Market

Treatment with IDH inhibitors is primarily aimed at certain types of cancer, especially those with mutations in IDH genes, such as gliomas, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chondrosarcomas, and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas. Patients undergo genetic testing to identify IDH gene mutations, specifically in IDH1 and IDH2, before starting IDH inhibitor therapy. If a mutation is found and the patient is suitable, the appropriate IDH inhibitor is administered. For instance, ivosidenib is used for AML patients with IDH1 mutations, while enasidenib is for those with IDH2 mutations.

IDH inhibitors target the mutated IDH enzymes, reducing the production of 2-HG and potentially slowing or inhibiting tumor growth. These inhibitors have shown promising results in preclinical studies and clinical trials, leading to their development as targeted therapies for certain cancers.

IDH inhibitors, including TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), IDHIFA (enasidenib mesylate), and REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib) have received approval from regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicine Agency (EMA).

In 2017, IDHIFA (enasidenib) was approved as the first oral, targeted inhibitor of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) for treating patients with relapsed or refractory AML with an IDH2 mutation. This targeted therapy addresses an unmet need for patients with relapsed or refractory AML harboring an IDH2 mutation. IDHIFA usage has been linked to complete remission in some patients and a decreased requirement for red cell and platelet transfusions.

Key Emerging IDH Inhibitors and Companies

Some of the IDH inhibitors in the pipeline include Vorasidenib (Servier), Vorasidenib + Pembrolizumab (Servier), BAY1436032 (Bayer), and others.

Vorasidenib, an innovative therapy developed by Servier, is an oral, selective dual inhibitor targeting mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 (IDH1/2) enzymes. This drug, designed for treating IDH-mutant diffuse glioma, has shown high brain penetrance. It was tested in the Phase III INDIGO clinical trial for patients with residual or recurrent IDH mutant low-grade glioma, achieving the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and the key secondary endpoint of time to the next intervention (TTNI).

The FDA has accepted and prioritized the New Drug Application (NDA) for vorasidenib, while the EMA has granted it accelerated assessment. A decision from the FDA is expected by August 20, 2024, with the European Commission's approval anticipated in the second half of 2024. If approved, vorasidenib would be the first targeted therapy for IDH-mutant diffuse glioma, a malignant and incurable brain tumor. It has shown significant improvements in progression-free survival and time-to-next intervention, along with strong blood-brain barrier penetration. If approved, vorasidenib would be the first-in-class targeted therapy for patients with IDH-mutant gliomas and would represent Servier’s sixth approval for IDH-mutant cancers.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the IDH inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the IDH inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

IDH Inhibitor Overview

Isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors are a class of targeted cancer therapies designed to inhibit the activity of mutant IDH enzymes, particularly IDH1 and IDH2, which are frequently mutated in various cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and gliomas. These mutations result in a neomorphic enzyme activity that converts alpha-ketoglutarate to the oncometabolite 2-hydroxyglutarate (2-HG), leading to impaired cellular differentiation and promotion of tumorigenesis. By inhibiting mutant IDH, these drugs reduce 2-HG levels, thereby restoring normal cellular differentiation and exerting anti-tumor effects. Clinical studies have shown promising results, with IDH inhibitors such as ivosidenib and enasidenib demonstrating efficacy in treating IDH-mutant AML and other malignancies.

The development and approval of IDH inhibitors represent a significant advancement in precision medicine, offering a more personalized approach to cancer treatment. These inhibitors are particularly beneficial for patients with relapsed or refractory cancers who have limited treatment options. While IDH inhibitors are generally well-tolerated, they can cause side effects such as differentiation syndrome, QT interval prolongation, and mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms. Ongoing research aims to optimize their use, explore combination therapies, and extend their application to other IDH-mutant cancers, potentially improving outcomes and expanding the therapeutic arsenal available to oncologists.

IDH Inhibitor Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 IDH Inhibitor Report Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key IDH Inhibitor Companies Servier, Bayer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Rigel Pharms, and others Key IDH Inhibitors Vorasidenib, BAY1436032, TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), IDHIFA (enasidenib mesylate), REZLIDHIA (olutasidenib), and others

Scope of the IDH Inhibitor Market Report

IDH Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: IDH Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

IDH Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies IDH Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging IDH Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging IDH Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, IDH Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. IDH Inhibitor Market Key Insights 2. IDH Inhibitor Market Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of IDH Inhibitors 4. Key Events 5. IDH Inhibitor Market Forecast Methodology 6. IDH Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 7. IDH Inhibitors: Background and Overview 8. IDH Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 9. IDH Inhibitor Marketed Drugs 10. IDH Inhibitor Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major IDH Inhibitor Market Analysis 12. IDH Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Appendix 17. DelveInsight Capabilities 18. Disclaimer 19. About DelveInsight

