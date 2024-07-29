Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2024 ended June 29, 2024. Symbotic posted revenue of $492 million, a net loss of $14 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $15 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. In the same quarter of fiscal 2023, Symbotic had revenue of $312 million, a net loss of $39 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $3 million. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand decreased by $81 million from the prior quarter to $870 million at the end of the third quarter.



“Symbotic continues to innovate. During the quarter, we extended the future capabilities of SymBot by incorporating an enhanced sensor array and we advanced development of our new minibot for BreakPack,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “Our teams continue to focus on execution of the 39 systems we have in deployment, which is reflected in our record revenue for the quarter. Our system gross margin fell below expectations due to elongated construction schedules and implementation costs. We are focused on improving our planning, speed of implementation and project management to improve performance.”

“As planned, system deployments reaccelerated from last quarter. We started five system deployments and completed three operational systems,” said Symbotic Chief Financial Officer, Carol Hibbard. “Looking ahead, improving our deployment process may temporarily slow our revenue growth. However, we expect system costs to decline and gross margin to return to historical levels during our fourth fiscal quarter.”

OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Symbotic expects revenue of $455 million to $475 million, and adjusted EBITDA2 of $28 million to $32 million.

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net loss, which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net loss is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to net loss because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.



ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net loss excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation; CEO transition charges; joint venture formation fees; restructuring charges; equity financing transaction costs; equity method investment; and other non-recurring items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation; stock-based compensation; and restructuring charges. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin, non-GAAP financial measures, are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic’s business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding Symbotic to:

meet the technical requirements of existing or future supply agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;

expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;

realize the benefits expected from the GreenBox joint venture;

realize its outlook, including its system gross margin;

anticipate industry trends;

maintain and enhance its platform;

maintain the listing of the Symbotic Class A Common Stock on Nasdaq;

execute its growth strategy;

develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;

execute its research and development strategy;

acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;

successfully defend litigation;

issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;

meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting;

anticipate rapid technological changes; and

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the future performance of our business and operations;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

the anticipated benefits of Symbotic’s leadership structure;

the effects of pending and future legislation;

business disruption;

disruption to the business due to Symbotic’s dependency on certain customers;

increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;

any delays in the design, production or launch of our systems and products;

the failure to meet customers’ requirements under existing or future contracts or customer’s expectations as to price or pricing structure;

any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;

the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of our new products and services and any changes in our product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and

any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 11, 2023, and Symbotic’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 11, 2023, and Symbotic’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024, and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: failure to realize the benefits expected from adding to our base of outsourcing partners; risks related to the GreenBox joint venture and the effects of pending and future legislation.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, projected and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share information) June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 June 24, 2023 June 29, 2024 June 24, 2023 Revenue: Systems $ 472,119 $ 401,662 $ 302,350 $ 1,229,993 $ 757,854 Software maintenance and support 3,545 2,566 1,768 8,280 4,466 Operation services 16,198 20,073 7,719 46,340 22,683 Total revenue 491,862 424,301 311,837 1,284,613 785,003 Cost of revenue: Systems 407,852 359,151 244,660 1,053,407 618,651 Software maintenance and support 2,539 1,936 3,603 6,201 7,380 Operation services 14,065 19,052 10,665 43,331 28,022 Total cost of revenue 424,456 380,139 258,928 1,102,939 654,053 Gross profit 67,406 44,162 52,909 181,674 130,950 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 44,722 46,462 48,845 133,327 149,251 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 47,871 48,652 46,073 143,535 150,994 Total operating expenses 92,593 95,114 94,918 276,862 300,245 Operating loss (25,187 ) (50,952 ) (42,009 ) (95,188 ) (169,295 ) Other income, net 11,615 9,812 2,937 27,626 7,055 Loss before income tax and equity method investment (13,572 ) (41,140 ) (39,072 ) (67,562 ) (162,240 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (95 ) 188 (5 ) (24 ) (239 ) Loss from equity method investment (537 ) — — (537 ) — Net loss (14,204 ) (40,952 ) (39,077 ) (68,123 ) (162,479 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (11,716 ) (34,372 ) (34,730 ) (57,127 ) (144,821 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,488 ) $ (6,580 ) $ (4,347 ) $ (10,996 ) $ (17,658 ) Loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 ) (0.12 ) $ (0.29 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 102,414,284 93,043,769 61,782,886 92,891,276 60,160,039





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table reconciles GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 June 24, 2023 June 29, 2024 June 24, 2023 Net loss $ (14,204 ) $ (40,952 ) $ (39,077 ) $ (68,123 ) $ (162,479 ) Interest income (11,610 ) (9,795 ) (2,974 ) (27,554 ) (7,199 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 95 (188 ) 5 24 239 Depreciation and amortization 10,032 2,468 1,621 15,065 4,996 Stock-based compensation 30,320 34,726 37,068 94,508 123,147 Joint venture formation fees — — — 1,089 — CEO transition charges — — — — 2,026 Restructuring charges — 34,206 — 34,206 8,373 Equity financing transaction costs — 1,985 — 1,985 — Equity method investment 537 — — 537 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,170 $ 22,450 $ (3,357 ) $ 51,737 $ (30,897 ) The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 June 24, 2023 June 29, 2024 June 24, 2023 Gross profit $ 67,406 $ 44,162 $ 52,909 $ 181,674 $ 130,950 Depreciation 5,359 88 178 5,540 553 Stock-based compensation 3,807 5,156 4,124 12,394 4,895 Restructuring charges — 34,206 — 34,206 5,240 Adjusted gross profit $ 76,572 $ 83,612 $ 57,211 $ 233,814 $ 141,638 Gross profit margin 13.7 % 10.4 % 17.0 % 14.1 % 16.7 % Adjusted gross profit margin 15.6 % 19.7 % 18.3 % 18.2 % 18.0 %





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Common Share Information Total Common Shares issued and outstanding at the end of each of the periods presented:

June 29, 2024

September 30, 2023

Class A Common Stock issued and outstanding 103,096,119 82,112,881 Class V-1 Common Stock issued and outstanding 77,490,386 66,931,097 Class V-3 Common Stock issued and outstanding 404,309,196 407,528,941 584,895,701 556,572,919





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 870,469 $ 258,770 Marketable securities — 286,736 Accounts receivable 100,499 69,206 Unbilled accounts receivable 160,688 121,149 Inventories 132,111 136,121 Deferred expenses 6,748 34,577 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,802 85,236 Total current assets 1,371,317 991,795 Property and equipment, net 81,029 34,507 Intangible assets, net — 217 Other assets 106,096 24,191 Total assets $ 1,558,442 $ 1,050,710 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 156,286 $ 109,918 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 177,166 128,314 Deferred revenue 714,641 787,227 Total current liabilities 1,048,093 1,025,459 Deferred revenue 81,642 — Other liabilities 49,412 27,967 Total liabilities 1,179,147 1,053,426 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 103,096,119 and 82,112,881 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 12 8 Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 77,490,386 and 66,931,097 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 8 7 Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 404,309,196 and 407,528,941 shares issued and outstanding at June 29, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 41 41 Additional paid-in capital - warrants — 58,126 Additional paid-in capital 1,742,697 1,254,022 Accumulated deficit (1,321,431 ) (1,310,435 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,632 ) (1,687 ) Total stockholders' equity 418,695 82 Noncontrolling interest (39,400 ) (2,798 ) Total equity 379,295 (2,716 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 1,558,442 $ 1,050,710



