AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

|Sale
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name: PN Management OÜ
|Position: Closely associated person
|(X) Legal person
|Name: Nõgene, Paavo
|Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
|LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
|Notification type: Initial Notification
|_____________________________________
|Transaction date: 26.07.2024
|Venue: OTC
|Instrument type: Share
|ISIN: EE3100004466
|Nature of the transaction: Sale
|Transaction details:
|(1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR
|Aggregated transactions:
|(2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR
|Transaction date: 29.01.2024
|Venue: OTC
|Instrument type: Share
|ISIN: EE3100004466
|Nature of the transaction: Sale
|Transaction details:
|(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR
|Aggregated transactions:
|(2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee