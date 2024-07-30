AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Sale Acquisition
Person subject to the notification requirement Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PN Management OÜ Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Closely associated person Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
(X) Legal person  
   
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer  
Name: Nõgene, Paavo  
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp  
   
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75 LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
   
Notification type: Initial Notification Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________ _____________________________________
   
Transaction date: 26.07.2024 Transaction date: 26.07.2024
Venue: OTC Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
   
Transaction details: Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR (1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR
   
Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR (2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR
   
   
Transaction date: 29.01.2024 Transaction date: 29.01.2024
Venue: OTC Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
   
Transaction details: Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR (1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR
   
   
Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR (2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR



