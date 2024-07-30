KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 22 July 2024 and 26 July 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 22-07-2024 93 000 € 6 371 886 € 68.51 € 67.90 € 68.90 23-07-2024 92 000 € 6 431 499 € 69.91 € 68.76 € 70.10 24-07-2024 92 000 € 6 513 710 € 70.80 € 69.86 € 71.26 25-07-2024 93 000 € 6 565 502 € 70.60 € 69.30 € 70.68 26-07-2024 92 000 € 6 534 732 € 71.03 € 70.50 € 71.22

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 20 761 766 on 26 July 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 284 308 256.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

