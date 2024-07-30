Lensmart’s Summer Campaign: Various Glasses on Sale

Chicago, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is just around the corner once again and we all know what that means – it’s time to rock those fabulous sunglasses that’s been sitting at the back of your closet. Even better, why not hit the stores and shop for a couple of fresh pairs for the season? Now is actually the perfect time to shop because Lensmart is holding an amazing summer flash sale where you can score super trendy eyewear at huge discounts!





What’s Surprising in Summer Campaign

This summer’s flash sale at Lensmart brings with it several surprises for shoppers that you would have to see to believe. For starters, several gorgeous pairs of glasses are up for grabs at up to 99% off the regular price. For a limited time, there are even some items that you can get for an unbelievable $0.10! All across the website, you can have your choice of top-quality glasses, all at significantly marked down prices. The summer campaign is only for a limited period so make sure you take your pick fast before all the good ones get sold out!





Recommended Glasses Style for This Summer

1.Xavier Cat Eye Glasses

Who could resist the charming purple floral print of this delightful pair of cat eye glasses? Also available in 6 other color variants, the Xavier is a classic style that complements any woman’s face. The uplifted shape of the frame gives a youthful appearance, and the bright colors add a playfulness that is just perfect for the summer. And did we mention it is now available at only $1 at the flash sale?

2.Rose Rectangle Glasses

Another summery pair, this Rose rectangle frame for women features a dainty golden rim around the lenses, finished off with an exquisite floral pattern on black background along the top of the frame. It is suitable for any age, any outfit, and any occasion. Best of all, it is also on sale at $1 so don’t hesitate and add it to your cart right away!

3.Kallen Square Clip-on Sunglasses

This summer, switch effortlessly from indoor to outdoor and vice versa with the innovative Kallen clip-on sunglasses . This is a perfect choice if you wear prescription glasses but don't want an extra pair for outdoors. Just clip on the tawny-hued lenses before you head out and you're good to go! The square shape of the frame suits many face shapes, and it is also flattering on both men and women. Get it today at an incredibly discounted price!





Points Mall: Used as Money in Checkout

The Lensmart summer flash sale is already fabulous as it is, but if you have accumulated some points in the past, you can save even more!

How does the points mall work:

If you are new to the site, all you have to do is sign up and you instantly get 3 points just for registering. You can also earn points by shopping, sharing the site on social media, reviewing Lensmart products, inviting friends to make a purchase, and so on. The more points you earn, the bigger the rewards you can get.

Now comes the exciting part. At checkout, you can use your points to redeem special items from Lensmart. You can choose from a vast selection of frames, or you can pick from delightful accessories or attachments for your glasses. You can also use points to avail coupons for later use.





Why Choose Lensmart?

Shopping for glasses online is not always easy. The choices can be fairly limited, and prices are sometimes a bit higher. When it comes to fit, you'd normally want to try on the glasses to see how they look on you, which is impossible to do online before.

However, Lensmart makes the impossible possible. With the virtual try on feature, all you have to do is upload your picture and the site will show you how the glasses would look on you. There are also dozens of stylish frames for you to choose from. No matter what shape, color, material, or size you want, Lensmart ensures that you are spoiled for choice.

The Lensmart team consists of highly trained specialists with decades of experience in the eyewear industry. Hence, you can be certain that each pair is created with expert craftsmanship, using top-of-the-line materials and equipped with a range of extra features to optimize visual acuity. Shipping and payments are also guaranteed to be fast and secure, and customer support is unparalleled as well.



