India Wastewater Treatment Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029 Featuring Suez, Veolia, Toshiba, Xylem, Thermax, and DuPont

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wastewater Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's wastewater treatment market was valued at US$5.141 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$11.199 billion by 2029.



The anticipated surge in demand for water and wastewater treatment technology in India is driven by the rapid depletion of freshwater sources and the increasing complexity of wastewater.

The industry is poised for growth with advancements in water treatment technology, offering promising opportunities. Across various sectors such as municipal, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and oil and gas, there is a pressing need for effective water management solutions.



India's projected demand for water is expected to double by 2030, surpassing the available supply. To address this challenge, both public and private sector entities have ambitious plans to develop comprehensive water and wastewater treatment and distribution infrastructure. Consequently, there is a rising demand for high-end treatment technologies in India.



Governmental initiatives such as the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Community Drinking Water Schemes play a significant role in driving growth in the Indian water and wastewater treatment market. For instance, the Jal Jeevan Mission has allocated a substantial budget of $51 billion to increase household water connection coverage from 18.33 percent in 2019 to 100 percent by 2024.



Wastewater treatment is integral to many cities across India, with various treatment technologies deployed for different purposes including preliminary treatment, primary and secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, biological nutrient removal (BNR), resource recovery, and energy generation.



The India Wastewater Treatment Market is segmented by end-users into municipal and industrial sectors. Additionally, segmentation by State includes Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Others.



Market Drivers:

Growing urbanization in the country:



India is experiencing rapid urban population growth, which is resulting in an escalation of wastewater production and placing strain on existing infrastructure. Despite occupying only 3.0% of the nation's land area, cities in India contribute a substantial 60.0% to the gross domestic product (GDP). As the world's second-largest urban community,



India is projected to accommodate an additional 416 million individuals in its cities by 2050, with urban populations expected to comprise 50% of the total population. The country's burgeoning economy and expanding industrial sector, particularly in industries like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, are driving up wastewater output, necessitating investments in industrial wastewater treatment solutions.



Scarcity of water in the country:



India is confronted with severe water scarcity, underscoring the critical need to treat and repurpose wastewater for diverse purposes, including agriculture and industrial use. Despite hosting 18 percent of the global population, the nation possesses merely 4 percent of the world's water resources, positioning it as one of the most water-stressed countries globally.



Compounding this issue is India's reliance on an increasingly unpredictable monsoon to fulfill its water needs, further amplifying the challenge. In light of these circumstances, wastewater management emerges as a promising sector within India's landscape.



Market Restraint:

High cost as a major restraint:



The high expenses associated with water treatment plants present a multifaceted challenge stemming from various factors. These facilities necessitate substantial initial investments for constructing and installing infrastructure. Furthermore, ongoing operational costs further exacerbate the high financial burden of water treatment plants, acting as significant impediments to their growth.



India wastewater treatment market segmentation, by treatment type into physical water treatment, biological water treatment, chemical treatment, and sludge treatment



India's wastewater treatment market is categorized by treatment type, including physical water treatment, biological water treatment, chemical treatment, and sludge treatment. Physical water treatment involves the elimination of physical contaminants such as suspended solids, grit, and oil & and grease utilizing processes like screening, sedimentation, and flotation.



Biological water treatment is extensively employed in both municipal and industrial wastewater treatment as the fundamental biological treatment stage. Chemical treatment is predominantly utilized in industrial wastewater treatment for targeted pollutant removal and in tertiary treatment for refining effluent quality. Sludge treatment is essential for all categories of wastewater treatment plants to effectively manage and responsibly dispose of sludge.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered India



