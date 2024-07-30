Growth Opportunities in China's Electric Vehicle Industry, 2024-2030, with Focus on BYD, GAC and NIO

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in China's Electric Vehicle Industry, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an analysis of China's electric vehicle (EV) industry, focusing on the passenger vehicle segment (comprising sedans, SUVs, and MPVs). It also examines the country's EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.
The growth of China's EV industry in recent years has been driven by an increase in domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands and the continuing enhancement and resultant consumer acceptance of EVs. However, the larger economic environment also has a significant impact on the industry. While government incentives and promotions have improved EV sales, the uncertain economy has affected the market.
The study examines the factors driving and restraining China's EV industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- EV Industry Expansion in Second-tier and Lower-tier Cities
- Integration of Intelligent and Connected Car Technologies
- Market Disruption through Industry Convergence
Company Coverage:
- BYD
- GAC
- NIO
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Share by OEMs
- Unit Shipment Share Analysis
BEV
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
PHEV
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Outlook and Analysis by EV Type
- BEVs
- PHEVs
- Public EV Charging Points
- EV Battery Swap Stations
- Sedan
- SUV
- MPV
Outlook and Analysis by Passenger Vehicle OEM
- Key OEM Profile - BYD
- Key OEM Profile - GAC
- Key OEM Profile - NIO
- Key Highlights of China's EV Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9yhoom
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.