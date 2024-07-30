Growth Opportunities in China's Electric Vehicle Industry, 2024-2030, with Focus on BYD, GAC and NIO

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in China's Electric Vehicle Industry, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an analysis of China's electric vehicle (EV) industry, focusing on the passenger vehicle segment (comprising sedans, SUVs, and MPVs). It also examines the country's EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.

The growth of China's EV industry in recent years has been driven by an increase in domestic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands and the continuing enhancement and resultant consumer acceptance of EVs. However, the larger economic environment also has a significant impact on the industry. While government incentives and promotions have improved EV sales, the uncertain economy has affected the market.



The study examines the factors driving and restraining China's EV industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:

EV Industry Expansion in Second-tier and Lower-tier Cities

Integration of Intelligent and Connected Car Technologies

Market Disruption through Industry Convergence

Company Coverage:

BYD

GAC

NIO

Key Topics Covered:

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Unit Shipment Share by OEMs

Unit Shipment Share Analysis

BEV

Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

PHEV

Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Outlook and Analysis by EV Type

BEVs

PHEVs

Public EV Charging Points

EV Battery Swap Stations

Sedan

SUV

MPV

Outlook and Analysis by Passenger Vehicle OEM

Key OEM Profile - BYD

Key OEM Profile - GAC

Key OEM Profile - NIO

Key Highlights of China's EV Industry

