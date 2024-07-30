Japan Table Grape Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, Featuring Profiles of Greencollor, SNFL Group, Sun World International, International Fruits Genetics and Okaki Farm

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Table Grape Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese table grape market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% over the forecast period to reach US$0.569 billion by 2029, increasing from estimated value of US$0.412 billion in 2024.



The Japanese table grape market growth is influenced by various factors. Grapes, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, are perceived to have health benefits, which contribute significantly to market growth. Additionally, the popularity of seedless varieties is driven by their convenience and ease of consumption. Breeders are actively developing new seedless grape options with exceptional flavor profiles, further boosting the demand for this segment.



Additionally, the growing geriatric population is also contributing to the rise in demand for healthy food in Japan. In Japan, the proportion of elderly individuals within the total population has been rising steadily, reaching 28.559% in 2020, 28.855% in 2021, and 29.001% in 2022. This demographic shift has contributed to an increased demand for table grapes due to their recognized health benefits.





Both offline and online distribution channels play pivotal roles in expanding the Japanese table grape market, facilitating increased accessibility and consumer reach.



The Japanese table grape market is projected to rise at a moderate growth rate. Grapes produced specifically for fresh consumption are called table grapes. Compared to other grape varietals produced for making wine, juice, or for drying into raisins or sultanas. The increasing use of table grapes in baking applications such as in tarts, cakes, breads, and pizza coupled with the health benefits it provides is one of the major reasons for market growth. For instance, according to UCLA Health, grapes are traditionally regarded as food that could help in lowering cholesterol levels, and as an additional source of vitamins and minerals.



MARKET DRIVERS:

The growing demand for healthy foods is anticipated to propel market growth.



The rise in demand for nutritious foods, along with the increasing elderly population, notably in Japan, has resulted in shifting food preferences towards healthier options. Grapes are recognized for their abundant antioxidants, especially polyphenols, which possess anti-inflammatory properties.



These antioxidants are essential for repairing cellular damage caused by oxidative stress, associated with chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Chile's export volume of table grapes to Japan surged by 22.4%, from 11,535 tonnes in 2020/21 to 14,118 tonnes in 2021/22, highlighting significant growth in this market.



Moreover, in terms of imports, Japan received 6,270.5 tonnes of table grapes from Australia in the 2022/23 period, accounting for 5% of Australia's total grape exports.



The online segment is anticipated to propel market growth.



The rising internet penetration and the growing demand for good quality table grapes are expected to boost the market for table grapes in the online sector in the coming years. The online sector is growing rapidly owing to the availability of multiple options to buy from. Additionally, various quick commerce websites operational in Japan are also expected to boost the market for online table grapes delivered in the country.



There are multiple reasons why Japanese people shop online. According to the International Trade Administration, Japanese people shop online because owing to the following reasons firstly it is easy to pay using credit cards, convenience stores, and at the time of delivery. Moreover, Japan's loyalty points system has become a popular way of gaining customer loyalty. These loyalty points allow the consumer to earn reward points and redeem those points during their next purchase.



Additionally, according to the GSM Association, smartphone penetration is rising in the country. In 2022, smartphone adoption in Japan was 73%, which is expected to reach 93% by the end of 2030. The subscriber penetration in 2022 was 89%, which is expected to grow to 94% by 2030.



E-commerce is on the rise in Japan, which is a major reason behind the online sector growth in Japan. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), Japan is the fourth largest e-commerce market after China, the United States, and the United Kingdom. In August 2022, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) released an eCommerce market survey showing that the B2C that (Business-to-Consumer) eCommerce sales grew by 8.6% in 2021 compared to the previous year. The 2021 B2C eCommerce sales were estimated at US$188.1 billion. Hence, the growing online sector is expected to boost the market for online sales in the coming years.

Key Players:

Greencollar Inc. was established by Mitsui Fudosan in 2020 in Japan to explore Japanese agriculture. Its business plan involved expanding its operations and entering new business fields by producing high-quality seasonable table grapes that it would distribute both domestically and in other nations such as New Zealand. Moreover, strategic collaboration with Hayashi Grape Labo enabled Greencollar's table grape breeding program which further improved its agriculture competitiveness. Further, the company specializes in selling and cultivating Japanese grapes in New Zealand, and Japan. The company has a wide range of grapes available which are harvested by keeping in mind Japanese altitude, sunlight, and other technological advancements.

SNFL Group is one of the leading table grape research and development companies. The company has completed over 20 years in breeding, and developing new table grapes varieties, and licensing their production across the globe.

Sun World International is a global fruit variety developer and licensing company propelled by emerging technologies, and rooted in sustainability principle.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Japan





