South Korea Online Retail Forecast Report 2024-2028 Featuring Coupang, Naver, Gmarket, Taobao, Kakao, SSG.com, 11Street, Wemakerprice, LOTTE, and Tmall

South Korea's online retail market is poised to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028. This robust expansion is expected to propel the market to reach a total value of $182.7 billion by 2028, further solidifying South Korea's position as a leading player in the global e-commerce landscape. High smartphone penetration, advanced logistical infrastructure and tech savvy population are the key drivers for online retail.

Live commerce accounted for 1.3% of total online retail sales in 2023

In 2023, live commerce emerged as a significant player in the online retail landscape, accounting for a notable 1.3% of total sales. This innovative shopping format, which combines live streaming with real-time shopping capabilities, has seen rapid adoption by retailers and brands seeking to create engaging experiences for their customers. Naver shopping live and Kakao Shopping Live are the preferred destinations for live commerce buyers. The analyst expects the share of live commerce in online retail to reach 6% by 2028

Mobile accounts for 70.3% of online retail sales

Smartphone is the preferred device for online shoppers in South Korea accounting for 70% of total online retail sales. Categories with highest share of mobile commerce includes pet products (81.9%), Goods for infants and children (81.7%) and fashion & accessories (77.4%). In 2023.

Coupang Leads in Market Share Followed by Naver and Gmarket

Top three players accounted for 67.4% of market share in 2023. Coupang is the largest player with 39.7% market share due to its strong brand presence and customer-centric services, followed by Naver leveraging its search capabilities and Gmarket offering diverse products and competitive pricing.

Report Coverage

South Korea Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in South Korea.

The forecast details online and offline growth for 11 product categories in South Korea along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 11 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in South Korea.

Retail market in South Korea is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023-28 to reach $460.1 billion in 2028 from $392.4 billion in 2023. Online retail grew 5.2% to reach $124.7 billion in 2023 accounting for 31.8% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report

Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online buyer for 11 categories

Categories covered Computer hardware and software Consumer electronics Personal Care Clothing Footwear, Luggage and Accessories Sports and entertainment goods Homeware and furniture Toys Grocery Appliances (personal and home) Books and stationery

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 11 categories

Live commerce sales

Online retail sales via mobile Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile

Online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Online retail market share

Deliverables

Executive summary report of key findings (44 Slides)

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst

Analyst presentation customized for your team

Key Definitions

Retail Sales. Retail involves selling consumer goods, excluding travel, cars, prescription drugs, restaurant sales, and gasoline sales.

Online Retail Sales. Online retail refers to the process of purchasing goods and services through the Internet, where customers make financial commitments, typically via credit cards or other digital payment methods. This definition includes transactions made on mobile devices, web-enabled kiosks, and point-of-sale systems, with delivery options either at home or in-store. In-store pickup, where the purchase and payment are completed online, is also considered an online sale within the context of online retail.

Online Buyers. Online buyers are defined as people who have completed at least one online purchase within the past 12 months.

Online Retail Sales Via Mobile. Online retail sales by mobile refer to purchases made through mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, where customers browse, select, and pay for products or services via mobile applications or mobile-optimized websites.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 44 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $124.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $182.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered South Korea





Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Key definitions

Category definitions

South Korea eCommerce market landscape

Retail market forecast, 2023-28

South Korea retail market Y-o-Y growth

Retail market sales y-o-y growth by category, 2023

Total retail sales growth by type of retail, 2023

Online buyers purchase behavior

Top product categories for online purchases in South Korea

Preferred payment method

Preferred online retailers in South Korea

Total online buyers and forecast, 2023-28

Online buyers by category, 2023

Total online retail sales and forecast, 2023-28

Online retail market Y-o-Y growth

Online retail sales by category, 2023

Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending, 2023

Online retail sales growth by category, 2023

Online retail sales market share, 2023

Preferred online retailers for live shopping in South Korea

Live shopping commerce GMV in South Korea

Spending per online buyer, 2023-28

Total online retail sales - B2C vs C2C

Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop

Mobile commerce as a percentage of total online retail, 2023

Companies Featured

Coupang

Naver

Gmarket

Taobao

Kakao

SSG.com

11Street

Wemakerprice

LOTTE

Tmall

