Schneider Electric Enterprise Technology Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The report provides comprehensive information and insights into Schneider Electric's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. The report also provides insights into each technology initiative, detailing the technology theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, it includes details of Schneider Electric's estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitments and strategic priorities in advancing its technological capabilities.

Schneider Electric is a multi-national industrial technology company. It produces electrification, automation and digitization products for smart industries, smart homes, future-proof data centers, smart buildings, and infrastructure projects. Schneider Electric also offers a wide range of software solutions, including data center infrastructure management solutions, energy management solutions, and industrial automation software.

The company's product portfolio includes low voltage products and systems (such as circuit breakers, panel boards, switchboards, etc.), home control solutions, switches, sockets, EV charging stations, industrial automation and control products, building automation and control products (such as sensors, valves and valve actuators, access control products, etc.), medium voltage distribution and grid automation products (such as medium voltage switchgear, medium voltage transformers, switchgear components, etc.), data center solutions (such as power protection, precision cooling, and IT equipment racks), and energy storage products.



Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: SE Ventures

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Infoblox

Nvidia

Microsoft

Hailo Technologies

NTT Data

Ingram Micro

Qualcomm

Capgemini

NTT

Aveva

Wiztopic

BitSight

Claroty

Nozomi

JusEV

Star Charge

Dubai Silicon Oasis

UnitX

AiDash

Clockworks Analytics

Plotlogic

Prisma Photonics

Aquant

Augury

Banyan Infrastructure

Enable

Finite State

Fabric8Labs

Scandit

Verkor

Wattbuy

AVEVA

EcoAct

Bentley Systems

Zeigo

RIB

EV Connect

L&T

