Aurora Mobile Presents at the 2024 Asia Tech x Singapore Exhibition

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, recently presented at the 2024 Asia Tech x Singapore exhibition, where Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, had extensive discussions with numerous global industry leaders and potential customers over the course of three days.



During the exhibition, Mr. Luo was interviewed by an online business magazine. The following is a summary of the interview.

Interviewer: When did your company decide to expand overseas, and what region did you start from?

Mr. Weidong Luo: We launched our overseas messaging service platform, EngageLab, at the end of 2022. Initially, we started our development in Southeast Asia, but now we have customers in more than 20 countries and regions. Our decision to expand overseas stemmed from the urgent need we saw among many overseas companies to improve customer engagement and reach. Since Aurora Mobile was founded 13 years ago, we have served over 1.7 million apps, helping them effectively reach their customers and engage with them. We have a deep understanding of the customer engagement and outreach pain points across industries and know how to help our overseas customers solve these problems or avoid common pitfalls.

Interviewer: What products and services does your company currently provide to overseas markets?

Mr. Weidong Luo: Our EngageLab platform provides a "one-stop" service that includes email, WhatsApp, OPT, AppPush, WebPush and SMS. It provides a robust customer engagement platform and multi-channel messaging solutions, enabling businesses to implement precise customer reach strategies and achieve higher message delivery rates, ultimately maximizing user conversion rates.

Interviewer: What are the competitive advantages of EngageLab's products and services compared to similar companies in the region?

Mr. Weidong Luo: EngageLab offers a best-in-class omni-channel messaging platform with several key advantages, including an omni-channel messaging solution for efficient customer engagement and conversion; app push notification services for Android, iOS, Harmony, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and more, with a daily combined message volume of hundreds of millions; email services with massive capacity and advanced resources; multiple global data center options for reliability; comprehensive engagement tools, including multiple product options and developer toolkits; exceptional message delivery rates worldwide; developer-friendly APIs and SDKs for simplified service implementation, backed by a dedicated technical support team for prompt assistance. In overseas markets, our competitors are primarily U.S.-based messaging service providers.

Interviewer: How does your company acquire customers in overseas markets?

Mr. Weidong Luo: Our overseas customer acquisition strategies include: 1) Establishing direct connections with overseas customers, such as the 2024 Asia Tech x Singapore exhibition, where we engaged with numerous customers from Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries and introduced our comprehensive EngageLab offerings; 2) Capitalizing on the overseas expansion of Chinese companies that are actively pursuing international business. When our existing Chinese customers venture overseas, they often choose us as their preferred messaging service provider; 3) Working with high-quality independent software vendors (ISVs) in overseas markets. These ISVs have strong relationships in their local markets and serve many enterprises. They know which customers have a need for our EngageLab products and services, making it easier for us to introduce and sell our offerings to them.

Interviewer: What progress has EngageLab made so far?

Mr. Weidong Luo: EngageLab has a leading market share and has already partnered with hundreds of top enterprises in various industries, including technology, Internet, mobile, video, media, automotive, e-commerce, and more. Leveraging our mature domestic product and service experience, we have upgraded EngageLab globally to better meet the business needs of Chinese enterprises going overseas and local overseas developers. In addition, to meet the compliance needs of different global enterprises, we have established data centers in China, the U.S., Singapore, and other locations, allowing customers to store different applications under the same organization across multiple data centers in different geographic regions. This enables customers to better comply with data security and compliance regulations in different countries and regions, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the U.S. During the first quarter of 2024, we signed new EngageLab contracts for a cumulative value exceeding RMB24 million, a significant 60% quarter-on-quarter growth. During that quarter, EngageLab's revenues increased more than 10 times year-on-year, indicating that the product is in a rapid development stage. In terms of customer distribution, we currently serve over 200 overseas customers, and our business footprint continues to expand.

Interviewer: What are your specific expansion plans and milestones for the coming period?

Mr. Weidong Luo: We are very pleased with our results to date. With EngageLab's outstanding products and services, we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers' expectations. We will continue to sign more contracts with more clients.

We hope that all investors and shareholders will pay close attention to our performance in the second quarter of 2024. I firmly believe that we will achieve a series of remarkable achievements.

