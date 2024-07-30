Correction: AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

In the English version of the stock exchange announcement the date has been corrected to 29.07.2024.

Sale Acquisition
Person subject to the notification requirement Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: PN Management OÜ Name: Nõgene, Paavo
Position: Closely associated person Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
(X) Legal person  
   
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer  
Name: Nõgene, Paavo  
Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp  
   
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75 LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
   
Notification type: Initial Notification Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________ _____________________________________
   
Transaction date: 26.07.2024 Transaction date: 26.07.2024
Venue: OTC Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
   
Transaction details: Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR (1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR
   
Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR (2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR
   
   
Transaction date: 29.07.2024 Transaction date: 29.07.2024
Venue: OTC Venue: OTC
Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
   
Transaction details: Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR (1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR
   
   
Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR (2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR



Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee