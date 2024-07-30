Correction: AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

In the English version of the stock exchange announcement the date has been corrected to 29.07.2024.

Sale Acquisition Person subject to the notification requirement Person subject to the notification requirement Name: PN Management OÜ Name: Nõgene, Paavo Position: Closely associated person Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp (X) Legal person Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer Name: Nõgene, Paavo Position: Chairman of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75 LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75 Notification type: Initial Notification Notification type: Initial Notification _____________________________________ _____________________________________ Transaction date: 26.07.2024 Transaction date: 26.07.2024 Venue: OTC Venue: OTC Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466 Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Transaction details: Transaction details: (1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR (1): Volume: 450,000; Unit price: 0.588 EUR Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions: (2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR (2): Volume: 450,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.588 EUR Transaction date: 29.07.2024 Transaction date: 29.07.2024 Venue: OTC Venue: OTC Instrument type: Share Instrument type: Share ISIN: EE3100004466 ISIN: EE3100004466 Nature of the transaction: Sale Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Transaction details: Transaction details: (1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR (1): Volume: 70,000; Unit price: 0.585 EUR Aggregated transactions: Aggregated transactions: (2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR (2): Volume: 70,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.585 EUR









