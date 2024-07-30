BioXcel Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. The Company’s management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET that day to discuss these results and provide a general business update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details Date/Time: Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET Participant Dial-In: 877-407-5795 / +1 201-689-8722

The webcast link will be accessible under “News/Events” on the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay* Replay Dial-In:

877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415 Access ID:

13747782

*Available for 90 days following live event

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the date and time of the release of Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results and related conference call. When used herein, words including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact Information

Corporate

BioXcel Therapeutics

Erik Kopp

1.203.494.7062

ekopp@bioxceltherapeutics.com



Media

Russo Partners

David Schull

1.858-717-2310

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Scott Stachowiak

1.646-942-5630

Scott.stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com



Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.