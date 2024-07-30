Global Mobile Internet Business Analysis Report 2024-2030: Remote Work and Learning Throws Spotlight on Mobile Internet

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Internet - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Internet is estimated at 5.9 Billion Subscribers in 2023 and is projected to reach 9.1 Billion Subscribers by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





There is also a significant shift toward mobile-first approaches in content consumption, e-commerce, and mobile payments, driven by the convenience and functionality of mobile apps and the development of secure mobile payment systems. Digital content consumption through platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and social media is soaring, prompting these platforms to optimize their services for mobile users.

Additionally, the growing trend of mobile cloud computing allows for more complex applications and games on standard smartphones. The convenience of shopping and executing transactions through mobile devices has bolstered mobile commerce, supported by innovative payment solutions such as mobile wallets and contactless payments, ensuring security and convenience for users.

These trends are setting the stage for continued growth and evolution in mobile internet usage.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Mobile Internet Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Regional Analysis

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 1.5 Billion Subscribers in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach 2.2 Billion Subscribers by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Apple, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 5.9 Billion Subscribers Forecasted Market Value by 2030 9.1 Billion Subscribers Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Internet - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Smartphone Penetration Drives Mobile Internet Market Growth

Advent of 5G Networks Propel Market Expansion

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Apps Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growth in Mobile Commerce (m-commerce) Strengthens Business Case

Falling Tariffs for High-speed Data Services Spurs Mobile Internet Adoption

Remote Work and Learning Throws Spotlight on Mobile Internet

Growing mHealth Interventions Strengthen the Business Case for Anytime, Anywhere Mobile Internet

Growing Popularity of Video Streaming Services. Here is How it Impacts the Market

Mobile Security and Privacy Issues Storm the Spotlight

Growth of Social Media Platforms Spurs Mobile Internet Usage

Rising Popularity of Mobile Payment Solutions Drives the Need for Reliable Mobile Internet

