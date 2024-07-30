Global Outboard Motors Industry Business Report 2024: Electric Outboard Motors Gain Market Share - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outboard Motors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Outboard Motors was valued at an estimated US$5.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the outboard motor market is driven by several factors including increased participation in boating activities, economic growth in key markets, and technological advancements in motor design and materials. The growing middle-class population in emerging economies has resulted in increased leisure spending and recreational activities such as boating. Moreover, innovations such as joystick docking technology, which simplifies boat handling, have made boating more accessible to novices, thereby expanding the consumer base.



The trend towards larger boats, which often require more powerful outboard systems, also contributes to market growth. Furthermore, regulatory pressures for lower emissions and noise levels continue to drive advancements in outboard technology, pushing manufacturers to invest in research and development to meet these challenges while catering to consumer demands for high performance and reliability.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Outboard Motors segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Manual Outboard Motors segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.7% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



