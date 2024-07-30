Global Cybersecurity Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 Featuring 9Star Research, AAC, Accenture, Aiculus, AIMultiple, Alpha Bravo, AMOEBA Networks, AppGuard, Arakt, and Auriga

Dublin, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cybersecurity is estimated at US$198.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$309.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





As global data privacy regulations evolve, the trend towards adopting sovereign cloud solutions is gaining momentum, aimed at complying with data sovereignty laws and protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access. Simultaneously, Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs are emerging as essential for organizations to proactively assess and mitigate vulnerabilities in both digital and physical assets. Such programs enable companies to prioritize security investments more effectively, leading to substantial reductions in security breaches.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on an identity-first security approach highlights the expansion of IAM`s role in contemporary cybersecurity strategies. This approach prioritizes fundamental security measures such as system hardening and rigorous identity verification, which are crucial for maintaining robust cybersecurity frameworks in an era marked by increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cybersecurity Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$163.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.2%. The Cybersecurity Services segment is also set to grow at 6.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $53.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.5% CAGR to reach $70.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $198.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $309.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cybersecurity - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Global Cyber Attacks Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Cyber Security Solutions

Cloud Security Innovation Drives Growth in Cyber Defense Capabilities

AI and Machine Learning Revolution Throws the Spotlight on Predictive Cybersecurity Measures

Challenges in Remote Work Security Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Cyber Solutions

Increasing Importance of Endpoint Security Spurs Investments in Comprehensive Defense Mechanisms

Stricter Regulatory Compliance Requirements Strengthen the Business Case for Enhanced Cybersecurity Practices

Emerging Threats to IoT Ecosystems Drive Demand for Robust Security Solutions

Deployment of 5G Networks Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Cybersecurity Protocols

National Security Concerns Accelerate the Urgency to Bolster Cyber Defenses for Critical Infrastructure

Advances in Encryption and Quantum Computing Reinforce the Need for Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Mesh Networks Drive Innovation in Defense Strategies

Adoption of Behavioral Analytics Spur Innovations in Security Monitoring

Insider Threats Amplify Demand for Comprehensive Security Strategies

Advancements in Threat Intelligence Platforms Broaden Market Opportunities

Zero Trust Security Framework Adoption Strengthens Organizational Cyber Resilience

Global Regulatory Trends Drive Enhancements in Cybersecurity Compliance

