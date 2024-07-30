At 5.4% CAGR, TMJ Implants Market Size & Share Will Reach to USD 11.5 Billion by 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global TMJ Implants Market size and share is projected to grow from USD 7.1 Billion in 2024 to USD 11.5 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

TMJ Implants Market Analysis Report Overview

Medical implants used to replace malfunctioning TMJs are known as temporomandibular joints. The TMJ is a joint that links the lower jaw to the skull. The TMJ is in charge of several processes, which include opening and closing the mouth, speaking, swallowing, and chewing. Temporomandibular joint disorders are the very painful symptoms, brought on by the damaged or diseased TMJ. TMJ implant surgery is usually performed only when all other treatments have stopped working. There are two types of TMJ implants: partial implants, which replace only a portion of the diseased or damaged TMJ, and total joint replacements, which replace the glenoid fossa and condyle with artificial parts. In partial implants, artificial discs are used to replicate the form and action of normal discs.

It is really difficult and dangerous to deal with TMJ implant surgery because of the danger of infection, implant failure, and bite alignment change. The closest choice is therefore recommended because it is an intrusive kind of treatment. The amount of physical therapy to be withstood and the recovery time can be unbearable. Thus, oral and maxillofacial surgeons must be very observant of the compatibility of the patient since TMJ implants might be unsuitable for a prospective patient yet very useful for most.

Download a Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5529

Our Free Sample Report includes:

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of the market

Drivers & Restrains factors of the market

Major key players in the market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent developments/news of the market

Opportunities & Challenges of the Market

Competitive Landscape:

The TMJ Implants Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Ortho Baltic

Zimmer Biomet

TMJ Medical

Dow Corning

Karl Storz

Xilloc Medical

Stryker

Biomet 3i

OsteoMed

To Know More on Market Players, Download a Free Sample Report Here: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5529

Analyst View:

Medical procedures called temporomandibular joint implants are used to repair damaged TMJs, which involve many functions such as speaking, eating, swallowing, and opening and closing the mouth. TMJ implant surgery is normally performed when other therapies are no longer effective. Problems with TMJs are some very agonizing symptoms brought on by sick or hurt TMJs. TMJ implants can be partial implants, replacing just a portion of the injured or diseased TMJ, or whole joint replacements with artificial components replacing both the glenoid fossa and the condyle. TMJ implant surgery is dangerous and tricky due to the possibility of infections, implant failure, and also altered bite alignment. The growth in demand for TMJ implants can be ascribed to various factors, including aging populations, increasing stress levels, and change in eating habits.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Rates of Disorders of the Temporomandibular Joints

TMD is an extremely common disorder and can be caused by factors such as aging populations, higher levels of stress, and changing eating habits. The degeneration of the temporomandibular joint in elderly people can cause osteoarthritis, resulting in pain and malfunction. Weaker diets can further exacerbate TMD by weakening jaw muscles. Raised public awareness about TMD can result in higher incidences of TMJ implant surgeries and diagnoses. Moreover, trauma can also damage the TMJ and therefore implant surgery.

Advancements in Medical Technology

Innovations in medical technology, such as biocompatible materials, minimally invasive surgical methods, and 3D imaging, keep the TMJ implant market on its toes. There are growing concerns over traditional metal-based implants, like cobalt-chromium or titanium, in terms of long-term wear and their interaction with bone tissue. Research is going on for new biomaterials that are strong, resistant to wear, and more compatible with the body. While improved wear properties of the materials decrease friction and increase the life of the implant, porous materials encourage bone ingrowth. Less invasive surgical procedures, such as keyhole surgery and endoscopic visualization, have minimized blood loss, disturbed less tissue, hastened recovery, and yielded superior cosmetic results. These technologies have, therefore, made TMJ implant surgery more successful and easier to perform and also enable the implant to be placed precisely and customized.

Request for a Discounted Price on this Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/5529

Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Elderly People

It is estimated that by 2050, over 2 billion people will be aged above 60, and the rapid aging of the world's population presents a significant impact on the TMJ implant market since TMJ is more susceptible to degenerative joint diseases like osteoarthritis. TMJ implants thus replace the affected joint components, restore jaw functioning, alleviate discomfort, and improve the general well-being of the individual, hence proving to be a positive approach to the aging population suffering from severe TMD. As citizens grow older and more health conscious, the need for therapies that support them to stay active and independent is increasing.

Segmentation:

TMJ Implants Market is segmented based on Type, Material, Component, and Region.

Type Insights

TMJs are surgical interventions that restore functionality while reducing pain by replacing the ball-and-socket parts of the TMJ. Partial joint replacements help provide a less invasive treatment for treating less severe degenerations of the joints, similar to condyles or fossa. Custom TMJ implants are designed according to a patient's anatomy to achieve better function and results in complex situations where a stock implant may not fit. Techniques in the treatment of congenital abnormalities, arthritis, and trauma are implemented.

Material Insights

Titanium forms the core material for TMJ implants because of its strength, resistance to corrosion, and biocompatibility. Its good bone integration has the advantage of low implant rejection and improving implant longevity. The cobalt-chromium alloy also combines strength with excellent wear resistance and biocompatibility. The disc portion of the TMJ implant is fabricated from polyethylene, a low-friction, low-wear material that acts as a cushion, like native cartilage. Although ceramics and composite materials represent a small minority of TMJ implants, they potentially offer some unique mechanical or biocompatibility advantages.

Request a Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5529





Recent Development:



In April 2024, a cutting-edge 3D skull model aids jaw lock surgery for cancer survivors. The design of the implant was then created using a 3D printer. On March 26, the TMJ prosthesis was implanted. To provide additional protection to the prosthesis, it was covered with a layer of the patient's abdominal fat. Doctors in the city generated a cutting-edge three-dimensional model of the skull of a 31-year-old cancer survivor, who had been on a liquid diet for more than a year and weighed only 40 kg.

Regional Insights

North America: With its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high spending on the healthcare sector, high prevalence of TMD conditions, and leading players in this field, North America and, particularly, the United States constitute the largest market for TMJ implants worldwide. This is because, compared with other regions, it offers easy access to surgery as a result of higher disposable incomes and wider coverage under health insurance schemes. Advancements in material and design have thus led to technological developments in implant performance and patient outcomes, dominating the worldwide market for TMJ implants.

With its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high spending on the healthcare sector, high prevalence of TMD conditions, and leading players in this field, North America and, particularly, the United States constitute the largest market for TMJ implants worldwide. This is because, compared with other regions, it offers easy access to surgery as a result of higher disposable incomes and wider coverage under health insurance schemes. Advancements in material and design have thus led to technological developments in implant performance and patient outcomes, dominating the worldwide market for TMJ implants. Asia Pacific: In the Asia Pacific region also, the TMJ implants market is rising significantly because of various factors like growing disposable income, aging population, more awareness regarding TMJ issues, accessible and affordable treatment facilities, and government initiatives. Countries like South Korea, China, and India are leading this race because of the rapidly changing lifestyles and fast urbanization with large populations. It forms part and parcel of expanding awareness, healthcare spending, and highly qualified medical personnel in India. Meanwhile, it is the exacting standards of life and sophisticated healthcare systems in South Korea and Japan that are driving demand for TMJ implants. However, inadequate infrastructural development and irregularity in the treatment regime mar the prospect of the Asia Pacific market.

Browse Detail Report on "TMJ Implants Market Size, Share, By Type (Total Joint Replacements, Partial Joint Replacements, and Custom Implants), By Material (Titanium, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Polyethylene, and Other Materials), By Components (Condyle Component, Fossa Component, Discal Component, Implant Base, and Fixation Components), By Disease Type (Arthritis, Ankylosis, Congenital Deformities, Trauma, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/tmj-implants-market-5529

Browse More Research Reports:

About Us:

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing, and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and identifying and achieving high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Prophecy’s expertise area covers products, services, latest trends, developments, market growth factors, and challenges along with market forecasts in various business areas such as Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Information Technology (IT), Automotive, Industrial, Chemical, Agriculture, Food and Beverage, Energy, and Oil and Gas. We also offer various other services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement suggestions.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

US: 964 E. Badillo Street

#2042 Covina,

CA 91724

US toll-free: +1 860 531 2574

Rest of World: + 91 7775049802