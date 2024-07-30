Liquidity Services Relocates and Expands Its Indianapolis Operation

BROWNSBURG, Ind., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the relocation and expansion of its Indianapolis operation, moving its reverse logistics warehouse in Plainfield, Indiana, to a larger 203,840 sq ft facility in Brownsburg, Indiana. This new facility accommodates more excess inventory from retailers, enhances the customer experience for liquidation resellers and customers, and reaffirms the company’s commitment to sustainability.



The Liquidity Services Brownsburg warehouse is located at 10255 Archer Drive, Suite 100 Brownsburg, Indiana 46112, and is open Monday through Friday with pickups from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm EDT. To learn more or to start the bidding journey, liquidation resellers can visit Liquidation.com and individual consumers can shop AllSurplus Deals.

A New Era of Sustainable Shopping

In 2023, consumers returned $743 billion worth of goods, contributing to landfill waste and increasing the carbon footprint of retail operations, according to a recent NRF report. While the growing volume of product returns presents significant environmental challenges, Liquidity Services collaborates with major retailers to mitigate these issues by extending the life cycle of returned and overstock items, effectively reducing waste while diverting products from landfills.

Brownsburg is now one of nine warehouses across North America servicing Liquidation.com and AllSurplus Deals, with locations in Plainfield, IN; Garland, Texas; Las Vegas, NV; Pittston, PA; Brampton, ON, Canada; North Wilkesboro, NC; Phoenix, AZ; and Hebron, KY already opened. The new site is equipped to store both individual items for consumer sales through AllSurplus Deals auction site and pallet-sized lots for business-to-business transactions through auction on Liquidation.com.

Jeff Rechtzigel, vice president and general manager of retail at Liquidity Services, stated, "The opening of our new Brownsburg facility represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and the circular economy. By expanding our capacity to handle more returned and overstock items from retailers and manufacturers, we are not only providing tremendous value to our marketplace participants but also playing a crucial role in reducing retail waste and its environmental impact. This new facility underscores our dedication to creating a more sustainable B2B and B2C retail ecosystem while contributing to the economic growth of the local community."

Enhanced Customer Shopping Experience

AllSurplus Deals, an intuitive online auction platform, lets consumers easily bid, win, purchase, and pick up high-quality returns and overstock items from reputable retailers at discounts of up to 90% off retail prices. The diverse selection ranges from TVs to rugs, grills, general merchandise, housewares, and all things in between. After winning an auction, individual consumers pay for their items online and schedule a hassle-free curbside pickup at the new Liquidity Services marketplace.

Liquidation.com is an online auction marketplace for businesses, connecting buyers and sellers of surplus inventory, returned merchandise, and other wholesale liquidation products. Liquidation.com businesses can purchase pallets of items through Liquidation.com for pickup at the new facility.

Economic Impact on the Local Level

The launch of the Brownsburg facility highlights Liquidity Services' dedication and deeper investment into the local economy. The new marketplace currently employs up to 90 people, with every employee who worked at the Plainfield location migrating to the new Brownsburg facility. Liquidity Services has also added additional employees to support growth in the region. The new location will not only create new job opportunities but also help retain existing ones, bolstering the economic vitality of the Brownsburg community.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

