Nautilus Biotechnology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SEATTLE, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule proteome analysis platform, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“In Q2, we saw continued progress against core development goals for each of the components of our platform,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “We believe we are pioneering a fundamentally new approach that holds the potential to overcome the limitations of traditional and peptide-based protein analysis methods and to unlock the value of the proteome – both in targeted proteoform analysis and broadscale discovery – something we continue to view as one of the most significant untapped opportunities in biological science.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Operating expenses were $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a $1.8 million or 9% increase from $19.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by an increase in headcount to support ongoing development of our products.

Net loss was $18.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a net loss of $15.8 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $232.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,885 $ 19,397 Short-term investments 142,558 154,021 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,490 3,419 Total current assets 170,933 176,837 Property and equipment, net 4,694 4,267 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,474 32,634 Long-term investments 65,466 90,647 Other long-term assets 1,180 1,180 Total assets $ 272,747 $ 305,565 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,627 $ 1,639 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,239 3,945 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,815 3,538 Total current liabilities 8,681 9,122 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 28,787 31,090 Total liabilities 37,468 40,212 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 474,791 467,834 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (546 ) (255 ) Accumulated deficit (238,979 ) (202,239 ) Total stockholders’ equity 235,279 265,353 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 272,747 $ 305,565





Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses Research and development $ 12,436 $ 11,912 $ 25,366 $ 22,789 General and administrative 8,353 7,104 17,030 14,287 Total operating expenses 20,789 19,016 42,396 37,076 Other income (expense) Interest income 2,798 3,222 5,675 6,320 Other expense (19 ) (14 ) (19 ) (17 ) Total other income $ 2,779 $ 3,208 $ 5,656 $ 6,303 Net loss $ (18,010 ) $ (15,808 ) $ (36,740 ) $ (30,773 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss

per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 125,317,650 124,603,181 125,226,552 124,601,762





Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited)