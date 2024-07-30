Comscore Introduces Comprehensive YouTube Audience Measurement Across All Digital Devices

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced comprehensive measurement of YouTube audiences across all digital devices in the US.

Starting in July, Comscore began delivering a holistic view of YouTube traffic across desktop, mobile, and connected TV (CTV). This new capability enhances Comscore’s existing reporting for YouTube video traffic on desktop and mobile browsers, as well as in mobile apps. This groundbreaking holistic YouTube measurement sets Comscore apart from other industry measurement providers.

With this advancement, Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform now includes YouTube CTV data, inclusive of coviewing, in the US. Additionally, this release includes the ability for Comscore clients to access Traffic Sharing in our YouTube CTV measurement.

“Comscore is solving for the convergent shift in cross-platform audiences and continues to lead in digital and video measurement that incorporates person-level insights and deduplicates video audiences across digital,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore Chief Commercial Officer. “Bringing YouTube CTV to Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform suite will give publishers complete reporting of its reach across all video platforms.”

Regions outside the U.S. will see the total YouTube audience view beginning in 2025, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Spain and the UK.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

