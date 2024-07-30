HireVue Achieves Certification Under the US Department of Commerce’s Data Privacy Framework

Salt Lake City, UT, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, is pleased to announce its certification under the US Department of Commerce’s Data Privacy Framework (DPF). This significant milestone is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to ensure the utmost security for its customers and their candidates’ data. The certification encompasses the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF), and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss-U.S. DPF).

The EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, along with its UK and Swiss extensions, provides a robust mechanism for transferring personal data from Europe to the United States while ensuring that such data is protected according to European data protection laws. Certification confirms that HireVue's processes uphold the most rigorous data protection requirements, demonstrating the company’s priorities to anyone who uses the HireVue platform.

"Receiving this certification from the US Department of Commerce is an exciting moment for the team," said Naziol S. Nazarinia Scott, General Counsel at HireVue. "Data privacy is a top priority for us, and this is the latest in our ongoing efforts to meet or exceed global data protection standards. All of our customers and candidates, regardless of geography, can trust that their data is transmitted and stored in compliance with the strictest international regulations."

To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework Program, visit here.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

