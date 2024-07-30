Lofty Introduces Property Management System, LoftyWorks

PHOENIX and LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning real estate innovator, today announced at the Inman Connect Las Vegas (ICLV) event, the availability of a new property management system (PMS), LoftyWorks . Seamlessly integrated into the Lofty platform, LoftyWorks is designed to help residential real estate agents, property managers, and landlords simplify and automate the process of property management and generate new revenue opportunities spanning both rental and purchase businesses. To learn more about how LoftyWorks can extend your real estate business, visit our booth at ICLV this week or check out lofty.com/feature/property-management .



Facing rapidly changing consumer preferences and concerns over commission structures, residential real estate professionals are seeking new ways to grow and futureproof their business. Capturing rental income provides an opportunity to not only supplement their existing real estate business but also establish relationships early with future property buyers and influence the entire consumer real estate lifecycle.

“As a growing brokerage we are always looking for opportunities to augment our business. We recognized that property management could be a way for us to not only generate revenue but put our agents in front of prospective buyers and be their first call whenever they think of renting or buying in our area,” noted Amir Sharif, Broker, Grade A Realty . “With LoftyWorks as part of the Lofty platform there’s the opportunity to streamline that entire effort. Plus, I love that LoftyWorks has a simple user interface. It’s incredibly straightforward and easy to use for myself and my team.”

Featuring Lofty’s signature feature-rich, easy-to-use approach, LoftyWorks provides a seamless user experience, eliminating the need for users to toggle between unrelated technology applications or learn to use new tech tools. The integration also ensures customers can leverage the platform’s AI-driven innovations and built-in marketing automations to stay front and center throughout the customer lifecycle while also maximizing their existing technology investment.

Currently available as a Lofty Marketplace add-on, customers can leverage LoftyWorks to synchronize rental properties, lead management, and marketing across platforms. This includes:

One-click property marketing to Zillow, Hotpads, and Trulia

In-app tenant screening

Secure rent collection

Workorder management

Payments, transactions, and vendor management

Financial reporting

Customizable workflows

Automated alerts and notifications

During the ICLV event, the LoftyWorks solution will be showcased during a Learning Lab session entitled, “ Connect Your Real Estate Rental & Sales Business for Accelerated Growth ” on Tuesday, 7/30 at 11:15 a.m. local time. Attendees will learn more about how to leverage LoftyWorks to seamlessly connect property management and purchase businesses to accelerate growth.

“Our mission is to provide the best AI-powered real estate platform and facilitate seamless collaboration for real estate professionals, helping them prosper in a tech-centric, hyper-competitive world,” commented Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty. “LoftyWorks is a natural extension of that vision and underscores our commitment to providing innovative, practical applications that drive business growth.”

For more information on LoftyWorks, visit https://lofty.com/feature/property-management .

About Lofty, Inc.

Lofty, Inc . (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (OTCPK: MTBLY ). For more information, visit lofty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c2ecfd0-5ae0-435d-b2ad-8c9cc30fe895