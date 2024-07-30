NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET, OTCQB: NSBBF), based in Toronto, focused on the emerging iGaming and Online Sports Betting market in Ontario and across Canada today announced that Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1st.

DATE: August 1st

TIME: 12:30PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3LySuJN

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 1.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Surpassed C$1B in wagers since launch of NorthStarBets May 2022

Renewed C$4M Playtech affiliate program to accelerate NorthStar’s player acquisition strategy​

Increased wagers and revenue by 56% and 64% respectively in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023



About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar’s subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.:

Corey Goodman

Chief Development Officer

647-530-2387

investorrelations@norhtstargaming.ca



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

