AB INTL GROUP Announced Fencing Film “THE ONE” Premiere for Screening on Cinemas in China

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. (OTC: ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, announces its fencing film “THE ONE” (YiJianZhongQing), its distributor has executed definitive agreement with Hua Xia Film Group, the leading nationwide distributor in China, to distribute the movie to be screened in cinemas nationwide beginning on 1st day of August 2024. The starring cast along with the director will attend the press conference to kick off the roadshows nationwide. ABQQ has licensed the movie to the distributor for a minimum license fee of $300,000 for screening in the mainland China market.















China is one of the leading countries in the global movie industry. China is currently ranked the number 2 country in the world for total money made in box office and number of movies produced. In 2023 China had 24% market share in the global movie industry.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. We are engaged in acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company operates AB Cinemas, physical movie theaters currently in NY with plans to expand nationwide (www.abcinemasny.com). The company also owns ABQQ.TV which is a movie and TV show online streaming platform. ABQQ.TV generates revenue through a hybrid subscription model and advertising model similar to other online streaming platforms.

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com, www.abcinemasny.com and www.ABQQ.tv.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company’s management team and statements relating to the Company’s transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company’s overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Group markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

(852) 2622 2891

corp@abqqs.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d387d26-919d-48aa-bc30-ed816b9a7f02

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cda92af-fbf7-486d-b877-282b5d612d68

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dfa55db-7fbc-42f9-902d-b2041029b946