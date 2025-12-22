SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: The Agentic AI Revolution at AI Era Corp. (OTC: ABQQD)

TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: ABQQD) is pleased to provide this shareholder update at a pivotal moment in our evolution into a high-margin, Agentic AI-powered media ecosystem. We have integrated an optimized capital structure, demonstrated profitability, proven recurring revenue streams, and breakthrough AI technology that places studio-grade storytelling tools in the hands of anyone with a smartphone.



In addition, the Company has secured several strategic distribution deals that will be announced in the near term. These partnerships will deliver our AI-generated short drama series and films directly to global audiences, completing the link between creation, distribution, and monetization.



1. Capital Structure Optimization: Enhanced Value and Attractiveness



The Company recently completed capital restructuring there now approximately 3 million shares outstanding.



AI Era Corp is designed to:

Enhance shareholder value through greater scarcity.

Better position the Company to attract institutional and long-term investors.

Allow the market to more clearly reflect the value of our AI IP, earnings power, and growth trajectory.





2. Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2025: Profitable and Strong Growth



For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, we delivered strong results proving the scalability and profitability of our AI-driven licensing model:

Revenue: $6.37 million (+93% YoY)

Net Income: $1.46 million (+170% YoY)





These results confirm we have become a profitable AI media business with recurring royalties, licensing, and cinema operations—without the heavy capital burdens of traditional film production.



3. Outlook for Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2026



Building on this momentum and incorporating early contributions from new distribution relationships, our current projections are:

Total Revenue: approximately $13.5 million

Net Profit: approximately $2.7 million





Key growth drivers include:

Contents/Services/Licensing from expanded short drama library: ~$8.13 million

New Short Drama AI Training Licensing (target 10,000 series, ~1.5M minutes): ~$3.37 million (first 8 months)

Ufilm AI IP Licensing via licensee’s Uflix platform: ~$2 million





4. Agentic AI Breakthrough: Studio Power in a Smartphone



At the core of our value proposition is Ufilm AI—the script generation engine for mass-market storytelling.

How it works : Input genre/ideas → generate full 100-episode short drama scripts in ~30 minutes.

: Input genre/ideas → generate full 100-episode short drama scripts in ~30 minutes. Ecosystem features: Short drama content data licensing for AI training, multi-language scripts + ad/plant integration, seamless distribution of 10,000+ imported series (target achieved by February 2026).





Mobile-First Creation



Using our platform, creators with just a smartphone can:

Generate full series (1–100 episodes) with complete story arcs, characters, dialogue, and scenes structured by AI.

Receive automated editorial, optimization, and production guidance.





Simple, Scalable Business Model

To-C : Consumer subscriptions at $10/week with $100k weekly prizes to drive viral growth.

: Consumer subscriptions at $10/week with $100k weekly prizes to drive viral growth. To-B: Commercial users access the ecosystem via Uflix API (launch March 2026) for joint IP licensing deals, with AI Era sharing 50% of revenue.





This model fundamentally democratizes the TV and film economy, shifting power from traditional studios to creators while AI Era earns recurring, high-margin revenue from subscriptions, licensing, AI training fees, and ad participation.



5. Positioned as a Leading Agentic AI Media Company (2026–2030)



Between now and 2030, the winning AI companies will be those deploying true agentic systems—AI that acts, creates, optimizes, and monetizes tangible outcomes.



AI Era Corp. is building exactly that for entertainment, backed by our persistent IP moat (recurring royalties, cinema hub, 10,000-series short drama library), proven profitability, and multiple new distribution deals pending announcement.



Management believes we are uniquely positioned to become one of the most compelling Agentic AI investment opportunities in the small-cap universe.



Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to sharing updates on our distribution partnerships, Ufilm AI launch, and progress toward 10,000 short drama series in the coming months.

Chiyuan (Fred) Deng

Chief Executive Officer

AI Era Corp. (OTC: ABQQD)

X: @ABIntlGroup | Email: corp@abqqs.com | Tel: (917) 336-2398